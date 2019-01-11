D-Street Buzz: Nifty FMCG outperforms led by ITC; Hindalco rises; TCS falls 2%

The Indian benchmark indices including the Sensex and the Nifty managed to stay in the green in this Friday morning session with the Nifty50 up 7 points, trading at 10,828 while the Sensex gained 31 points and was trading at 36,138.

With ITC up nearly 2 percent after CLSA hiked price target to Rs 400 on favourable risk-reward along with Emami also adding 2 percent, Nifty FMCG was the outperforming sector. The other gainers included Jubilant Foodworks and United Spirits.

From the metal space, the top gainers were Hindustan Copper, Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, MOIL and NMDC.

However, Nifty IT was trading in the red dragged by TCS which shed 2 percent followed by Mindtree, Wipro, Tata Elxsi and HCL Tech.

From the infra space, the top losers were Bharti Airtel, Bharti Infratel, Engineers India, Interglobe Aviation, IRB Infra, Siemens and Vodafone Idea.

The top gainers from NSE included ITC, ONGC, Hindalco Industries, IOC and Sun Pharma while the top losers included TCS, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, L&T and Bharti Infratel.

The most active stocks were TCS, YES Bank, Infosys, Reliance Industries and Axis Bank.

Aarti Industries, Praj Industries and PVR have hit new 52-week high in this morning session.

26 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like ABG Shipyard, Manali Petrochemicals, Nagarjuna Oil Refinery, SRS, Sundaram Clayton and Tara Jewels among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 825 stocks advancing and 721 declining while 507 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 987 stocks advanced, 771 declined and 95 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.