Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 09:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Nifty FMCG in green led by Jubilant Food, Power Grid up 2%, RIL gains

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 764 stocks advancing and 774 declining while 514 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 773 stocks advanced, 684 declined and 73 remained unchanged.

The Indian benchmark indices are trading flat this Thursday morning with Nifty up 4 points, trading at 11057 while the Sensex added 54 points and was trading at 36,690 mark.

Nifty Metal was down 1 percent dragged by SAIL, Tata Steel, Jindal Stainless, MOIL, Coal India, JSW Steel, NALCO, Hindalco Industries and Hindustan Copper.

Selective media stocks were trading in the red with loses from DEN Networks, Zee Entertainment, DB Corp, Jagran Prakashan and TV Today.

From the auto space, the top losers were Motherson Sumi, TVS Motor, Bosch, Bharat Forge, Bajaj Auto and Ashok Leyland.

Nifty Energy was up half a percent led by HPCL, Reliance Industries, GAIL India and Power Grid.

From the FMCG space, the top gainers were Godrej Consumer, Jubilant Food, GSK Consumer, Colgate Palmolive and Britannia Industries.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers were Glenmark Pharma, Godrej Agro, Endurance Tech, NATCO Pharma and PAGE Industries while the top losers were IDFC First Bank, Reliance Capital and DHFL.

From the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers were Khadim India which spiked 10 percent followed by Sunteck Realty and Hotel Leela while the top losers were Lakshmi Vilas Bank, A2Z Infra and HEG.

The top gainers from NSE included HPCL, Power Grid, Bharti Infratel, Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever while the top losers included Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vedanta, Zee Entertainment, Coal India and Grasim Industries.

The most active stocks were Reliance Industries, Indiabulls Housing, Tata Elxsi, Biocon and DHFL.

15 stocks have hit new 52-week high on NSE including Praj Industries, REC, Dalmia Bharat Sugar, Aavas Financiers and Adani Gas.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Mar 7, 2019 09:42 am

