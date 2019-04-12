D-Street Buzz: Nifty FMCG in green led by ITC; RIL most active, 63 Moons zooms 20%

The Indian benchmark indices have turned negative this afternoon with Nifty50 trading at 11,588, down marginally by 8 points while the Sensex shed 23 points and is trading at 38,581.

Nifty PSU Bank is down over half a percent dragged by State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Indian Bank.

From the private banking space, RBL Bank and Axis Bank traded in the green.

Selective metal stocks are trading in the red, the top losers being Hindalco Industries, SAIL, Hindustan Zinc and Coal India.

However, from the FMCG space, stocks like ITC, Marico, Godrej Industries, Godrej Consumer and Britannia Industries.

TV18 Broadcast, Network18, Hathway Cable, UFO Moviez, Zee Entertainment and EROS International from the media space are trading in the positive territory.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers are Oberoi Realty, Adani Transmission, Indraprastha Gas, Berger Paints and Motilal Oswal while the top losers are Supreme Industries, Mphasis, PNB Housing Finance and Edelweiss Financial Services.

From the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers are 63 Moons Tech which zoomed 20 percent followed by Pricol, GATI, Kwality and SpiceJet while the top losers are Kushal, Tanla Solutions, KSK Energy and Mercator.

India VIX is up 0.72 percent at 21.11 levels.

The top Nifty gainers include GAIL India, Cipla, Adani Ports, ITC and Britannia Industries while IOC, Indiabulls Housing, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors and Larsen & Toubro.

The most active stocks are Reliance Industries, YES Bank, TCS, Indiabulls Housing and Infosys.

Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Mstc and OCL Iron and Steel hit 52-week high on NSE while Ballarpur Industries, IL&FS Transportation Networks, Mercator, Reliance Communications and Uttam Value Steels hit new 52-week low.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances as 858 stocks advanced and 814 declined while 417 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1,155 stocks advanced, 1,039 declined and 150 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.