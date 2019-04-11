D-Street Buzz: Nifty FMCG in green led by HUL; oil & gas stocks gain, DHFL jumps 3%

Benchmark indices are trading flat with Nifty50 trading at 11,583 while the Sensex shed 25 points and is trading at 38,562.

Nifty Metal continues to underperform dragged by Jindal Steel & Power which is down over 3 percent followed by NALCO, Vedanta, SAIL, Tata Steel and JSW Steel.

From the IT space, the top losers are Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and Tata Elxsi.

Selective FMCG stocks are trading in the green led by Hindustan Unilever, Colgate Palmolive, GSK Consumer, Tata Global Beverage and United Spirits.

From the oil & gas space, the top gainers are BPCL, GAIL India, HPCL, Indian Oil Corporation and Reliance Industries.

DEN Networks, PVR, Hathway Cable, TV18 Broadcast, Sun TV Network and Dish TV.

India VIX is down 0.43 percent at 21.04 levels.

The top Nifty gainers include Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bharti Airtel, Dr Reddy's Labs, Bajaj Auto and Bajaj Finserv while Vedanta, Tata Steel, Infosys, Power Grid and Sun Pharma are the top losers.

The most active stocks are Tata Motors, Indiabulls Housing, DHFL, TCS and Reliance Industries.

Bajaj Finserv, PVR, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Siemens, Spacenet Enterprises and Tanla Solutions hit 52-week high on NSE while IL&FS Transportation Networks, Mercator, Reliance Communications and Gyscoal Alloys hit new 52-week low.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 753 stocks advanced and 955 declined while 380 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1,130 stocks advanced, 1,316 declined and 183 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.