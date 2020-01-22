D-Street Buzz: Nifty Energy underperforms dragged by ONGC; Maruti down 2%, Zee Ent most active

The Indian stock market is trading in the red with Sensex down 132.47 points or 0.32 percent at 41191.34, and the Nifty shed 43.90 points at 12126.

The sector which dragged the most was Nifty Energy which shed over a percent. The top losers included ONGC which was down over 4 percent followed by NTPC, Power Grid, BPCL and Indian Oil Corporation.

The auto index was also down close to a percent dragged by Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki which shed 2-3 percent followed by Bharat Forge, Bosch and Mahindra & Mahindra.

However, the IT index was up a percent led by NIIT Tech, Infosys, Tata Elxsi, Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Tech.

India VIX is up 2.14 and is trading at 16.20 level.

The top gainers from the Nifty were Grasim Industries, Zee Entertainment, Infosys, HCL Tech and Nestle India while the top losers included Coal India, ONGC, NTPC, Tata Motors and Power Grid.

The most active stocks were HDFC Bank, Zee Entertainment, Havells India, Bharti Airtel and Axis Bank.

49 stocks have hit new 52-week high on NSE including Can Fin Homes, IndiaMART InterMESH, NIIT Tech, Jubilant Food, Dr. Reddys Labs, Century Textiles and Torrent Power.

About 1005 shares have advanced, 1084 shares declined, and 130 shares are unchanged.