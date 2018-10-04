D-Street Buzz: Nifty Energy underperforms as RIL sheds 4%; Maruti hits new 52-week low, metals shine

With rupee hitting fresh record low at 73.60 per dollar which also scaled 11-month peak on yen as US yields surge, the impact is severe on the Indian stock market. The Nifty 50 is tanked 179 points and is trading at 10,685 while the Sensex is trading lower by 540 points at 35,435.

At 9:25 hrs, the Nifty energy is down over 2 percent dragged by Reliance Industries which is down 3 percent followed by BPCL, GAIL India, HPCL, Indian Oil Corporation and ONGC.

Realty stocks are also underperforming dragged by Prestige Estates and Unitech which shed 3 percent each while Godrej Properties, Phoenix Mills and Sobha are the other losers.

Auto stocks are in the red with Eicher Motors down 3 percent and TSV Motor Company shedding 1 percent.

Despite rupee at record low, IT stocks continue to remain weak with loses from Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra and KPIT Tech which are down 2 percent each followed by Infibeam Avenues, HCL Tech and Tata Elxsi.

However, metal stocks are shining led by NALCO, Hindalco Industries, Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Copper, SAIL and Tata Steel.

From the BSE midcap space, NLC India is up 6 percent followed by SAIL, NALCO, Jindal Steel & Power and Shriram Transport Finance.

From the BSE smallcap space, IL&FS Engineering along with IL&FS Transport zoomed up to 20 percent followed by Sical Logistics, Apar Industries and Bodal Chemicals.

The top NSE gainers include names like Bharti Infratel, Larsen & Toubro, Hindalco Industries, Vedanta and Tata Steel.

The top NSE losers are Eicher Motors, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance and Hero MotoCorp.

The most active stocks are YES Bank, Reliance Industries, TCS, L&T and Maruti Suzuki.

Monnet Ispat is one of the stocks which hit new 52-week high this Thursday morning.

On the other hand, 153 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like 8K Miles Software, Allcargo Logistics, Apollo Tyres, Arvind, Bharti Airtel, Bombay Dyeing, CEAT, Central Bank of India, Eicher Motors, Dish TV, DLF, Godrej Industries, Hero MotoCorp, Vodafone Idea, InterGlobe Aviation, Bharti Infratel, Maruti Suzuki India, Motherson Sumi Systems, MRF and Oberoi Realty among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 366 stocks advancing, 1214 declining and 458 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 469 stocks advanced, 1215 declined and 70 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.