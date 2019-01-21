App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2019 02:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Nifty Energy outshines as RIL jumps 4%; Hero Moto falls 3%, YES Bank slips

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 580 stocks advancing and 1120 declining while 373 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 926 stocks advanced, 1589 declined and 165 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Whatsapp

The Indian benchmark indices have extended the morning gains in this afternoon session with the Nifty50 up 68 points, trading at 10,976 while the Sensex jumped 270 points and was trading at 36,657.

Nifty Energy outperformed the broader indices, up over 2.5 percent led by Reliance Industries which jumped over 4 percent while GAIL India was the other gainer.

Nifty Pharma along with the IT index showed some handsome gains led by Sun Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma, Glenmark Pharma and Piramal Enterprises.

From the IT space, the top gainers were Infosys, KPIT Tech, Oracle Financial Services, Tata Elxsi, TCS and Tech Mahindra.

Auto stocks were weak with the index down 1 percent as Motherson Sumi Systems, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp and Ashok Leyland traded lower.

The top gainers from NSE included Reliance Industries, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank while the top losers included Hero MotoCorp, YES Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Wipro and Bharti Infratel.
 The most active stocks were Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen & Toubro and HDFC Bank.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, United Breweries, Atul and Sakuma Exports have hit new 52-week high in this afternoon session.

96 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Amtek Auto, Ashok Leyland, Dena Bank, Finolex Cables, IL&FS Transportation Networks, Jamna Auto, Mcleod Russel India, Ramco Systems, Simplex Infrastructures and Supreme Infrastructure among others.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Jan 21, 2019 02:57 pm

