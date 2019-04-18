D-Street Buzz: Nifty Energy outperforms led by RIL; YES Bank drags, Reliance Power falls 10%

Benchmark indices continues to trade in the negative territory with Nifty50 down 17 points, trading at 11,770, while the Sensex shed 76 points and is trading at 39,199.

Nifty Realty continues to drag, down close to 3 percent led by Oberoi Realty, Prestige Estates, Indiabulls Real Estate, Godrej Properties, DLF and Sobha.

Nifty Energy is up 1 percent led by gains from Reliance Industries which jumped 3 percent ahead of its Q4 numbers followed by BPCL, HPCL and Indian Oil Corporation.

Infra stocks are trading on a weak note with loses from Bharti Infratel, CG Power, Engineers India, GMR Infra, IRB Infra, NBCC, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Power, Reliance Infra, Reliance Communications and Voltas among others.

Selective auto stocks are trading in the green led by Tata Motors which jumped 3 percent followed by Tata Motors DVR, Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto.

From the IT space, the top gainers are Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Mindtree and Tata Consultancy Services.

Nifty Media shed over 1 percent dragged by Dish TV which shed 4 percent followed by Zee Entertainment, DEN Networks, TV18 Broadcast, TV Today, EROS International and EROS International.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers are AU Small Finance Bank, GRUH Finance, Cummins India and Adani Power while the top losers are Reliance Power, Reliance Capital, DHFL and CRISIL.

From the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers are 5Paisa Capital which zoomed 20 percent followed by 3i Infotech, RBL Bank and JP Power while the top losers are Jet Airways which plunged 29 percent followed by Parsvnath and JBF Industries.

India VIX spiked 5.26 percent at 22.83 levels.

The top Nifty gainers include Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and BPCL while Indiabulls Housing, YES Bank, Vedanta, Bharti Infratel and Hindalco Industries are the top losers.

The most active stocks are Reliance Industries, PC Jeweller, Interglobe Aviation, Wipro and Tata Motors.

ICICI Bank, InterGlobe Aviation, Shree Cement, Maharashtra Scooters, MT Educare and Seamec hit 52-week high on NSE while Jet Airways, IL&FS Transportation Networks, Lloyds Steels, Mercator, Natco Pharma, Reliance Communications and Reliance Power hit new 52-week low.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 504 stocks advanced and 1,232 declined while 360 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 800 stocks advanced, 1,604 declined and 167 remained unchanged.

