D-Street Buzz: Nifty Energy outperforms led by RIL, Infosys jumps 3%; media stocks drag

The Indian benchmark indices have been trading on a positive note in this Thursday afternoon session following strong global cues with the Nifty50 spiking 98 points, trading at 10750 while the Sensex jumped 393 points and was trading at 35984 mark.

Nifty Energy was the outperforming sector, up close to 2 percent led by gains from Reliance Industries which jumped over 2 percent followed by GAIL India, HPCL, Indian Oil Corporation, ONGC and BPCL.

IT stocks were also buzzing with gains from Infosys which jumped over 2 percent followed by Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro.

Among the realty names the top gainers were Sobha, Sunteck Realty and Unitech which were up 3 percent each followed by Phoenix Mills and Oberoi Realty.

From the banking space, the top gainers were Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank.

However, media stocks underperformed with loses from Zee Entertainment which fell 3.5 percent followed by Zee Media, Dish TV and EROS International Media.

The top gainers from NSE included GAIL India, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank while the top losers included Zee Entertainment, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Tech and YES Bank.

The most active stocks were ICICI Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Axis Bank, DHFL and YES Bank.

Wipro, Axis Bank, Aarti Industries, Spacenet Enterprises and International Constructions have hit new 52-week high in this afternoon session.

133 stocks have hit new 52-week low on the NSE including names like Aditya Birla Capital, Ashok Leyland, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation, Empee Distilleries, Grasim Industries, Hero MotoCorp, IL&FS Transportation Networks, Mcleod Russel, Punj Lloyd, Sudarshan Chemical, Ujaas Energy, Unitech and Zee Media among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 919 stocks advancing and 751 declining while 385 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1227 stocks advanced, 1061 declined and 145 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.