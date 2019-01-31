App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 01:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Nifty Energy outperforms led by RIL, Infosys jumps 3%; media stocks drag

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 919 stocks advancing and 751 declining while 385 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1227 stocks advanced, 1061 declined and 145 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Whatsapp

The Indian benchmark indices have been trading on a positive note in this Thursday afternoon session following strong global cues with the Nifty50 spiking 98 points, trading at 10750 while the Sensex jumped 393 points and was trading at 35984 mark.

Nifty Energy was the outperforming sector, up close to 2 percent led by gains from Reliance Industries which jumped over 2 percent followed by GAIL India, HPCL, Indian Oil Corporation, ONGC and BPCL.

IT stocks were also buzzing with gains from Infosys which jumped over 2 percent followed by Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro.

Among the realty names the top gainers were Sobha, Sunteck Realty and Unitech which were up 3 percent each followed by Phoenix Mills and Oberoi Realty.

related news

From the banking space, the top gainers were Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank.

However, media stocks underperformed with loses from Zee Entertainment which fell 3.5 percent followed by Zee Media, Dish TV and EROS International Media.

The top gainers from NSE included GAIL India, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank while the top losers included Zee Entertainment, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Tech and YES Bank.

The most active stocks were ICICI Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Axis Bank, DHFL and YES Bank.

Wipro, Axis Bank, Aarti Industries, Spacenet Enterprises and International Constructions have hit new 52-week high in this afternoon session.

133 stocks have hit new 52-week low on the NSE including names like Aditya Birla Capital, Ashok Leyland, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation, Empee Distilleries, Grasim Industries, Hero MotoCorp, IL&FS Transportation Networks, Mcleod Russel, Punj Lloyd, Sudarshan Chemical, Ujaas Energy, Unitech and Zee Media among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 919 stocks advancing and 751 declining while 385 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1227 stocks advanced, 1061 declined and 145 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

For more market newsclick here
First Published on Jan 31, 2019 01:12 pm

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #Infosys #Nifty50 #NSE #Reliance #RIL #Sensex #Zee Entertainment

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.