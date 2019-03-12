D-Street Buzz: Nifty Energy outperforms led by RIL; ICICI Bank gains, Titan hits new 52-week high

The Indian stock market has once again opened on a strong note with Nifty50 jumping 82 points, trading at 11250 while the Sensex spiked 274 points and was trading at 37,328 mark.

Nifty Energy was the outperforming sector, up over 1 percent led by Reliance Industries, NTPC, Indian Oil Corporation, GAIL India, ONGC and Reliance Infra.

Nifty PSE was also trading on a handsome note led by General Insurance, New India Assurance, PFC, REC, Power Grid, Bharat Heavy Electricals and NALCO.

From the infra space, the top gainers were Adani Ports, Engineers India, L&T, NBCC, Reliance Communications and Vodafone Idea.

Selective banking names were trading in the green led by ICICI Bank, YES Bank, HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank and Axis Bank.

From the midcap space, the top gainers were Apollo Tyres, Balkrishna Industries, Cholamandalam Investment, Dish TV, Divis Labs, NBCC, Muthoot Finance and Union Bank of India.

The top gainers from NSE included NTPC, Titan Company, Power Grid, Hindalco Industries and Vedanta while the top losers included Bharti Infratel, BPCL, Bharti Airtel, UPL and TCS.

The most active stocks were Reliance Industries, HDFC Life, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank.

Stocks to have hit new 52-week high on NSE included Titan Company, UPL, Refex Industries, PI Industries, Muthoot Finance, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Godfrey Phillips and Adani Gas.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1285 stocks advancing and 273 declining while 488 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1195 stocks advanced, 243 declined and 61 remained unchanged.

