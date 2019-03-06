D-Street Buzz: Nifty Energy outperforms led by RIL; Bajaj Finance up 2%, Zee Entertainment drags

Nifty50 allong with the Sensex continues to hold on to the morning gains in this afternoon session with Nifty up 50 points, trading at 11037 while the Sensex jumped 162 points and was trading at 36,602 mark.

Oil & gas stocks continue to trade in the green led by heavyweight Reliance Industries and BPCL which jumped over 2 percent each followed by Indian Oil Corporation.

Pharma stocks were also buzzing with gains from Piramal Enterprises which spiked 5 percent followed by Dr Reddy's Labs, Divis Labs, Sun Pharma and Lupin.

From the real estate space, the top gainers were Indiabulls Real Estate which jumped 5 percent followed by Sunteck Realty, Unitech, DLF and Phoenix Mills.

Selective infra stocks were also buzzing led by Bharat Heavy Electricals, Bharti Infratel, Interglobe Aviation, NBCC, Reliance Infra, Tata Communications, Tata Power and Vodafone Idea.

However, media stocks were trading in the red with loses from Zee Entertainment which shed 2 percent followed by Hathway cable, Dish TV and DEN Networks.

The top gainers from NSE included BPCL, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, Bharti Infratel and Hindalco Industries while the top losers included Zee Entertainment, Hero MotoCorp, Axis Bank, Tata Motors and Hindustan Unilever.

The most active stocks were ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Indiabulls Housing, Axis Bank and DHFL.

19 stocks have hit new 52-week high on NSE including Balrampur Chini Mills, Dalmia Bharat Sugar, Dhampur Sugar, UPL, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, IDFC First Bank, Power Finance Corporation, REC and Triveni Engineering.

ICRA, Metkore Alloys & Industries, Visesh Infotecnics and Zenith Birla have hit new 52-week low.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1221 stocks advancing and 522 declining while 327 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1692 stocks advanced, 924 declined and 151 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.