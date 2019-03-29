D-Street Buzz: Nifty Energy outperforms led by HPCL; Vodafone Idea jumps 10%, Tata Motors gains

Another day and another positive start for the Indian stock market as the Nifty50 has added 47 points, trading at 11,617 and Sensex has gained 171 points, trading at 38,716.

Nifty Energy is the outperforming sector, up 1 percent led by HPCL which jumped over 3 percent followed by Indian Oil Corporation, BPCL and Reliance Industries.

Nifty PSE is also trading on a handsome note with gains from SAIL, NTPC, ONGC, New India Assurance, Bharat Heavy Electricals and Container Corp.

From the auto space, the top gainers are Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, Bharat Forge, Apollo Tyres, Exide Industries and Mahindra & Mahindra.

IT stocks are also buzzing led by Infosys, Wipro, Oracle Financial Services, Tata Elxsi, Tata Consultancy Services and Tech Mahindra.

From the infra space, Vodafone Idea jumped 12 percent while Reliance Infra, Reliance Power, Siemens, Tata Power and NBCC are the top movers.

The top Nifty gainers include Vedanta, JSW STeel, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Dr Reddy's Labs and IOC while Eicher Motors, GAIL India, InduInd Bank, Bajaj Auto and Bajaj Finance traded in the red.

The most active stocks are State Bank of India, YES Bank, SBI Life, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Axis Bank.

ICICI Bank, Future Lifestyle Fashions, DCB Bank, IDFC First Bank, IPCA Laboratories, Mahanagar Gas, Muthoot Finance, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Varun Beverages have hit 52-week high on NSE.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1021 stocks advancing and 500 declining while 538 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 918 stocks advanced, 399 declined and 77 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.