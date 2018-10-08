D-Street Buzz: Nifty energy outperforms as RIL jumps 5%; banks gain with YES Bank up 6%, IT drags

July 6, 2009 | 870 points | The Sensex tumbled 6.98 percent intraday or 954 points as the government did not introduce any reform when it presented the Union Budget. The index, however, recovered later to close 870 points lower, or 5.8 percent to 14,043.4.

The Indian stock market is seeing some relief this Monday afternoon with the benchmark indices trading in the green. The Nifty50 has added 32 points, trading at 10,348 while the Sensex has gained 93 points at 34,470.

Nifty energy has jumped 3 percent led by Reliance Industries which spiked 5 percent followed by HPCL, GAIL India and Indian Oil Corporation.

PSU banks are also up led by IDBI bank which added 2 percent followed by State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda.

From the private banking space, Kotak Mahindra Bank jumped 3 percent while YES Bank gained 6 percent. ICICI Bank, Federal Bank and RBL Bank are the other gainers.

From the Nifty metal space NALCO, Hindalco Industries and Jindal Stainless, Vedanta, SAIL and Tata Steel are the top losers.

Realty stocks are also down dragged by Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty, Prestige Estates, Indiabulls Real Estate, Phoenix Mills and Suntech Realty.

From the BSE midcap space, Dewan Housing Finance, Edelweiss Financial, NALCO, Godrej Properties and NALCO are the top losers.

LG Balakrishnan jumped 10 percent followed by DEN Networks are the top gainers from the BSE smallcap space. On the other hand, Goa Carbon, Mercator, IL&FS Engineering, IL&FS Transport and Gravita India are the top losers.

The top NSE gainers include names like HPCL, Reliance Industries, YES Bank, UPL and Hero MotoCorp.

The top NSE losers are Vedanta, Hindalco, HCL Tech, Wipro and Tata Consultancy Services.

The most active stocks are Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki, YES Bank and DHFL.

Monnet Ispat is one of the few stocks which hit new 52-week high this Monday afternoon.

On the other hand, 425 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like 8K Miles Software, Aban Offshore, Apollo Tyres, Arvind, AU Small Finance, Bajaj Auto, BEML, Bharat Forge, Bombay Dyeing, Century Textiles, CG Power, Dish TV, eClerx Services, Edelweiss Financial, Future Consumer, GIC Housing, Godrej Industries, Godrej Properties, GSPL, IDFC Bank, InterGlobe Aviation, Jaiprakash Associates, JSW Energy, United Spirits and Piramal Enterprises among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 701 stocks advancing, 996 declining and 369 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 965 stocks advanced, 1407 declined and 127 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.