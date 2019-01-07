App
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2019 11:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Nifty energy index up 1% led by Rel Infra, Tata Power, Power Grid; Bharat Forge hits 52-week low

Nifty energy index was up 1 percent led by Reliance Infra, Tata Power, Power Grid Corp, ONGC, NTPC, GAIL, BPCL and HPCL.

Benchmark indices started the week on the positive note with Sensex is trading 300 points higher, while Nifty is up 90 points around 10,820 level.

Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Titan Company are the positive contributors to the Nifty.

Barring pharma, all other sectoral indices are trading higher with a gain between 0.5 to 1 percent.

Global research firm CLSA has downgraded Bharat Forge to ‘sell’ from outperform, with a cut in target to Rs 420 from Rs 680. This implies a downside of 38 percent.

Nifty energy index was up 1 percent led by Reliance Infra, Tata Power, Power Grid Corp, ONGC, NTPC, GAIL, BPCL and HPCL.

Nifty infra index was also up 1 percent led by stocks like BHEL, Bharti Infratel, L&T, NHPC, NBCC, Reliance Power and Vodafone Idea.

On the other hand, Nifty pharma index was trading lower led by Glenmark Pharma, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Aurobindo Pharma and Piramal Enterprises.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1138 stocks advancing and 479 declining while 459 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1349 stocks advanced, 685 declined and 118 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Jan 7, 2019 11:04 am

