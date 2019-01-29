D-Street Buzz: Nifty Energy in red dragged by RIL; PSU banks gain led by BOI, Adani Ports spikes 5%

The Indian stock market has been trading in the red in this Tuesday afternoon session with the Nifty50 trading lower by 15 points, trading at 10646 while the Sensex shed 78 points and was trading at 35578 mark.

Nifty Energy was trading lower by close to a percent dragged by Reliance Industries, GAIL India and Power Grid Corporation which shed over 1 percent while on the other hand, BPCL, HPCL and Indian Oil Corporation were trading in the green.

Selective IT stocks were trading in the red with loses from Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and HCL Tech.

From the PSU banking space, the top gainers were Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, PNB, Vijaya Bank and Union Bank of India.

The top BSE midcap gainers included Adani Power which jumped 7 percent followed by KIOCL, Edelweiss Financial and Reliance Infra while the top losers were DHFL which shed 5 percent followed by CG Consumer, Shriram Transport and Ajanta Pharma.

From the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers were Praj Industries which spiked 14 percent followed by Adani Green, Strides Pharma and SQS India while the top losers were Steel Exchange India which fell 8 percent followed by Indiabulls Ventures, HEG and Ramco Systems.

The top gainers from NSE included Adani Ports, Zee Entertainment, Sun Pharma, Cipla and Bajaj Finserv while the top losers included Indiabulls Housing Finance which was down 5 percent followed by Eicher Motors, Reliance Industries, Power Grid and YES Bank.

The most active stocks were Zee Entertainment, Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki, YES Bank and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

Odisha Cement, Reliance ETF Gold BeES and International Constructions have hit new 52-week high in this afternoon session.

229 stocks have hit new 52-week low on the NSE including names like Aban Offshore, ABG Shipyard, Andhra Cements, Avanti Feeds, Balkrishna Industries, Bharat Forge, Cadila Healthcare, Cipla, Cyient, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation, Eicher Motors, GM Breweries, Grasim Industries, Hero MotoCorp, IL&FS Transportation Networks, KEC International, Mahindra & Mahindra, Manpasand Beverages, Mcleod Russel, Mercator, Peninsula Land, Punj Lloyd, Sagar Cements, Sakthi Sugars, Sterlite Technologies, Ujaas Energy, Unitech and Zee Media Corporation among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 824 stocks advancing and 839 declining while 399 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1097 stocks advanced, 1130 declined and 122 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.