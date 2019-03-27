App
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2019 02:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Nifty Energy in red dragged by HPCL, RIL; PVR jumps 3%

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 812 stocks advancing and 911 declining while 362 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1196 stocks advanced, 1444 declined and 148 remained unchanged.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Benchmark indices have turned negative with Nifty down 27 points, trading at 11,455 and Sensex shedding 86 points, trading at 38,146.

Nifty Energy is down over a percent dragged by HPCL, NTPC, Reliance Industries, BPCL and GAIL India.

Auto stocks are also down with losses from Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and TVS Motor Company.

From the pharma space, the top losers are Sun Pharma, Lupin, GSK Pharma, Divis Labs and Cadila Healthcare.

Bank Nifty along with the media sector continues to trade in the green led by YES Bank, IndusInd Bank, RBL Bank, PNB and State Bank of India.

From the media space, the top gainers are Dish TV, EROS International, Sun TV Network and Zee Entertainment.

The top Nifty gainers include YES Bank, IndusInd Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, JSW Steel and Bharti Infratel while HPCL, Eicher Motors, NTPC, Power Grid and Tata Motors slipped.

The most active stocks are YES Bank, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India and ICICI Prudential.

Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, RBL Bank and Titan Company have hit 52-week high on NSE.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Mar 27, 2019 02:53 pm

