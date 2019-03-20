App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2019 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Nifty Energy in red dragged by HPCL, BPCL; SpiceJet jumps 9%

The top Nifty gainers included Indiabulls Housing Finance, Infosys, Wipro, Hindalco Industries and Dr Reddy's Labs while the top losers included Zee Entertainment, ONGC, HPCL, BPCL, and NTPC.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Whatsapp

The Indian benchmark indices have managed to stay in the green with Nifty shedding 6 point, trading at 11,526 whereas Sensex is up 46 points, trading at 38,409.

At 1430 hours, Nifty Media is the underperforming sector, down over 3 percent dragged by Zee Entertainment that shed over 4 percent followed by Dish TV, Network18, PVR, Jagran Prakashan, DB Corp and EROS International Media.

Nifty Energy continues to trade 1 percent in the negative dragged by HPCL and BPCL that are down 4 percent each followed by Indian Oil Corporation and ONGC.

From the metal space, the top losers are Jindal Steel & Power which shed 3 percent followed by NMDC, Tata Steel, Coal India and Hindustan Copper.

related news

Selective auto stocks are trading in the green led by Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors and Bharat Forge.

However, Nifty Realty continues to hold ground led by gains from Godrej Properties that jumped 5 percent followed by Indiabulls Real Estate, Prestige Estates, DLF and Brigade Enterprises.

Selective pharma stocks are buzzing led by Dr Reddy's Labs, Glenmark Pharma and Sun Pharma.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers are Godrej Properties, NALCO, Reliance Nippon, Apollo Hospitals and Shriram City Union while the top losers are NBCC, JSPL, Reliance Power, Tata Global and IIFL Holdings.

From the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers are Reliance Communications which jumped 10 percent followed by Newgen Software, SpiceJet, OnMobile Global and Usha Martin.

The top Nifty gainers included Indiabulls Housing Finance, Infosys, Wipro, Hindalco Industries and Dr Reddy's Labs while the top losers included Zee Entertainment, ONGC, HPCL, BPCL, and NTPC.

The most active stocks were Reliance Industries, Infosys, Axis Bank, Indiabulls Housing and HDFC.

HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Refex Industries, Titan Company, IPCA Laboratories, UPL and Alok Industries have hit 52-week high on NSE.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 644 stocks advancing and 1,094 declining while 346 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1,058 stocks advanced, 1,536 declined and 168 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Mar 20, 2019 03:49 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Nirav Modi Uses Same Defence Team as Vijay Mallya: Meet the Lawyer Who ...

‘I Want to Fight But…’ Kamal Haasan Releases MNM’s First List ...

Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Sharon Tate Murder may be ...

Olivier Targets England Test Cap After Signing Kolpak Deal

All Four Accused, Including Aseemanand, Acquitted in Samjhauta Express ...

IPL 2019 | Vihari Out to Prove He Is More Than a Test Cricketer

Congress Finding it Difficult to Get Candidate for Bangalore South

Breather for BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra as MP HC Stays Action Again ...

Nirav Modi's 173 Paintings, 11 Vehicles Including Rolls Royce to be So ...

General Elections 2019: Mayawati decides not to contest Lok Sabha poll ...

Chasing youth vote, political parties blitz smartphones with political ...

India signals to boycott China's Belt and Road Forum for 2nd time

Doctors, lawyers, businessmen in Makkal Needhi Maiam's first Lok Sabha ...

Political campaign spends on social media a mystery

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat amid lack of major cues; auto, OM ...

These 12 stocks have rallied more than 50% since last Holi

Over 300 stocks in BSE500 outperformed Sensex in the last 1 month

Punjab National Bank shares surge over 4% after Nirav Modi's arrest

Will he, won't he? Suspense on LK Advani contesting polls continues; s ...

Arun Jaitley compares NDA govt's economy report card with UPA's in blo ...

Akshay Kumar on playing a sikh warrior in Kesari: ‘Not many actors g ...

﻿﻿PUBG mobile ban: Regulating gaming and digital addiction in Indi ...

Mindtree spurns a dubious lover in L&T, but do not rule out an arrange ...

Pakistan highlights 'rights violations' in Kashmir over strategic dial ...

Invisible Women, Visible Work: P Sainath's photos document the labour ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

International friendlies: With chorus of critics growing, Germany boss ...

Kalank, Takht, Bhuj: The Pride of India... it's an era of multi-starre ...

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey take part in script read ...

Priyanka Chopra confesses to being a terrible wife to hubby Nick Jonas

Holi 2019: Couples celebrating the festival as Mr & Mrs for the first ...

Ranbir Kapoor shares an update on father Rishi Kapoor's health

Parineeti Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and more join Ajay Devgn ...

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt exit an award function hand-in-hand, can ...

Holi 2019: Terrorist Masood Azhar to be set ablaze as Holika Dahan nea ...

Zee Cine Awards 2019 winners list: Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat and Ra ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.