D-Street Buzz: Nifty Energy in red dragged by HPCL, BPCL; SpiceJet jumps 9%

The Indian benchmark indices have managed to stay in the green with Nifty shedding 6 point, trading at 11,526 whereas Sensex is up 46 points, trading at 38,409.

At 1430 hours, Nifty Media is the underperforming sector, down over 3 percent dragged by Zee Entertainment that shed over 4 percent followed by Dish TV, Network18, PVR, Jagran Prakashan, DB Corp and EROS International Media.

Nifty Energy continues to trade 1 percent in the negative dragged by HPCL and BPCL that are down 4 percent each followed by Indian Oil Corporation and ONGC.

From the metal space, the top losers are Jindal Steel & Power which shed 3 percent followed by NMDC, Tata Steel, Coal India and Hindustan Copper.

Selective auto stocks are trading in the green led by Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors and Bharat Forge.

However, Nifty Realty continues to hold ground led by gains from Godrej Properties that jumped 5 percent followed by Indiabulls Real Estate, Prestige Estates, DLF and Brigade Enterprises.

Selective pharma stocks are buzzing led by Dr Reddy's Labs, Glenmark Pharma and Sun Pharma.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers are Godrej Properties, NALCO, Reliance Nippon, Apollo Hospitals and Shriram City Union while the top losers are NBCC, JSPL, Reliance Power, Tata Global and IIFL Holdings.

From the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers are Reliance Communications which jumped 10 percent followed by Newgen Software, SpiceJet, OnMobile Global and Usha Martin.

The top Nifty gainers included Indiabulls Housing Finance, Infosys, Wipro, Hindalco Industries and Dr Reddy's Labs while the top losers included Zee Entertainment, ONGC, HPCL, BPCL, and NTPC.

The most active stocks were Reliance Industries, Infosys, Axis Bank, Indiabulls Housing and HDFC.

HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Refex Industries, Titan Company, IPCA Laboratories, UPL and Alok Industries have hit 52-week high on NSE.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 644 stocks advancing and 1,094 declining while 346 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1,058 stocks advanced, 1,536 declined and 168 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.