D-Street Buzz: Nifty Energy in red dragged by HPCL; auto stocks roll, YES Bank zooms

The Indian benchmark indices including the Sensex and the Nifty were trading in the red this Thursday morning with the Nifty50 down 27 points, at 10,766 while the Sensex shed 72 points and was trading at 35,961 mark.

Nifty Auto was trading in the green, up over half a percent led by Hero MotoCorp, Ashok Leyland, Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, Bharat Forge and Bosch.

Selective pharma stocks were up with gains from Cipla, Lupin, Sun Pharma and Aurobindo Pharma.

Nifty Energy was down over 1 percent dragged by HPCL, Indian Oil Corporation, Reliance Industries, GAIL India and BPCL.

From the IT space, the top losers were Oracle Financial Services which fell 5 percent followed by Infibeam, Infosys and HCL Tech.

The top gainers from NSE included YES Bank which zoomed 18 percent after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) did not find any divergence in the asset classification and provisioning done by the lender during 2017-18.

The other gainers were Indiabulls Housing, Cipla, Hero MotoCorp and Eicher Motors while the top losers included Bharti Airtel, Bharti Infratel, Coal India, GAIL India and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The most active stocks were YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Reliance Industries, HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Cantabil Retail, SKF India and TCNS Clothing have hit new 52-week high in this morning session.

209 stocks have hit new 52-week low on the NSE including names like Aditya Birla Capital, Karur Vysya Bank, GMDC, Siti Networks, NBCC, Natco Pharma, ABG Shipyard, Uflex, Punj Lloyd and MOIL among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 613 stocks advancing and 899 declining while 534 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 657 stocks advanced, 889 declined and 61 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.