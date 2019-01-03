App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 03, 2019 10:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Nifty Energy in red as BPCL, HPCL shed 2%; Eicher Motors slips, RIL rises

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 943 stocks advancing and 560 declining while 547 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 998 stocks advanced, 572 declined and 81 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Whatsapp

The Indian stock market was trading on a flat to positive note in this Thursday morning session with the Nifty50 down 3 points, trading at 10,788 while the Sensex was up 33 points and was trading at 35,924.

Nifty Metal along with the Energy index were trading in the red dragged by JSPL, NMDC and Tata Steel.

From the oil & gas space, the top losers were BPCL, HPCL, Indian Oil Corporation and ONGC. However, Reliance Industries was trading in the green.

Selective FMCG stocks were buzzing led by Dabur India, Godrej Industries, Marico and United Breweries.

related news

The top gainers from NSE include Bharti Infratel, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta and HCL Tech while the top losers included Eicher Motors, HPCL, BPCL, IOC and ONGC.

The most active stocks were Eicher Motors, Tata Steel, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank.

JSW Holdings, Proseed India, SMS Lifesciences and Tube Investments have hit new 52-week high in this morning session.

19 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Arrow Textiles, Mcnally Bharat Engineering, Nagarjuna Oil Refinery, Rolta India and SRS among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 943 stocks advancing and 560 declining while 547 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 998 stocks advanced, 572 declined and 81 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

For more market newsclick here
First Published on Jan 3, 2019 10:00 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Market Cues

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.