you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 02:42 PM IST

D-Street Buzz: Nifty Energy in green led by ONGC, RIL; midcap stocks fall

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 424 stocks advancing and 1339 declining while 321 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 655 stocks advanced, 1820 declined and 175 remained unchanged.

The Indian stock market has come off from the low point of the day and is trading in the green with the Nifty50 up 7 points, trading at 10901 while the Sensex shed 67 points and was trading at 36537 mark.

Nifty midcap was down 1 percent dragged by Apollo Hospitals, Apollo Tyres, Ajanta Pharma, Berger Paints, Castrol India, Century Textiles, Dish TV, IDBI Bank, IDFC First Bank, M&M Financial and MRPL.

Nifty Metal along with the pharma sector was down over a percent dragged by Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Copper, JSW Steel, Tata Steel and SAIL.

From the pharma space, the top losers were Aurobindo Pharma, Lupin, Glenmark Pharma and Piramal Enterprises.

From the infra space, the top losers were Adani Power which tanked 9 percent followed by Bharti Airtel, CG Power, IRB Infra, NBCC, Vodafone Idea and Voltas.

Nifty Energy was trading in the green with gains from ONGC which jumped close to 3 percent followed by Reliance Industries which was up close to 2 percent.

The top gainers from NSE included Titan Company, Eicher Motors, ONGC, Bajaj Auto and Reliance Industries while the top losers included Indiabulls Housing, Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, YES Bank and Cipla.

The most active stocks were DHFL, Titan Company, Reliance Industries, YES Bank and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

Aarti Industries, Divi's Laboratories, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Havells India, Infosys, Titan Company and Wipro have hit new 52-week high in this afternoon session.

250 stocks have hit new 52-week low on the NSE including names like Amtek Auto, Andhra Cements, Balkrishna Industries, Bharat Wire, Dena Bank, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation, Finolex Cables, Gujarat Pipavav Port, GVK Power, Hindustan Copper, IL&FS Transportation Networks, Jindal Steel & Power, Pioneer Distilleries, Prabhat Dairy, Punj Lloyd, Reliance Communications, Reliance Infrastructure, Shree Renuka Sugars, Reliance Power, Steel Authority of India, Sakthi Sugars, Sintex Industries, SREI Infrastructure, Unitech and Zee Media Corporation among others.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Feb 4, 2019 02:42 pm

