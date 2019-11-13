App
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2019 11:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Nifty Energy gains led by RIL; TCS jumps 3%, YES Bank most active

The most active stocks include YES Bank, Reliance Industries, Power Grid, IRCTC, Indiabulls Housing Finance and TCS.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

Indian benchmark indices are trading flat with Sensex up 6.64 points or 0.02 percent at 40351.72, and the Nifty is down 1.60 points at 11911.90. Among the sectors, Nifty Energy gained half a percent led by Reliance Industries which jumped over 2 percent followed by ONGC, Gujarat Gas and GSPL.

Auto stocks are also buzzing led by gains from Eicher Motors which gained 2 percent followed by Mahindra & Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp and Tata Motors.

The top Sensex gainers included Tata Consultancy Services which spiked 3 percent followed by Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors. The top losers included Infosys, ITC, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro and ICICI Bank.

Britannia Industries jumped close to 5 percent after Citi retained buy call on the stock while GAIL India, Zee Entertainment, Grasim Industries and Adani Ports are the top Nifty losers.

Positive contributors to the Sensex are Reliance Industries, TCS, HCL Tech, Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra & Mahindra while the negative contributors are HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Infosys.

Stocks which hit new 52-week high include AdaAffle (India), Godfrey Philips, Au Small Finance Bank, Deepak Nitrite, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Info Edge, Bajaj Finserv and DLF while stocks which hit fresh 52-week low are Future Retail, Sanghi Industries, Gateway Distriparks, Unichem Labs, Supreme Infra and Chennai Petro among others.

About 955 shares have advanced, 1137 shares declined, and 125 shares are unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Nov 13, 2019 11:43 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Nifty #Sensex

