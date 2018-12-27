App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 27, 2018 10:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Nifty Energy gains led by RIL; Infosys, TCS jumps 2%, Hindalco rises

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1140 stocks advancing and 442 declining while 475 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1233 stocks advanced, 517 declined and 93 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Whatsapp

Following robust closing in the US markets with Dow Jones zooming 1000 points, the Indian stock market was trading on a strong note with the Nifty50 jumping 77 points, trading at 10,807 while the Sensex gained 276 points and was trading at 35,926.

Nifty Energy added 1 percent led by Reliance Industries which jumped 2 percent followed by ONGC and GAIL India.

IT stocks were also buzzing with gains from Infosys, Tata Elxsi, TCS, Tech Mahindra and Oracle Financial Services.

From the metal space, the top gainers were Hindustan Copper, Hindalco Industries, NALCO, JSW Steel and Hindustan Zinc.

related news

The top gainers from NSE include TCS, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and YES Bank while the top losers included BPCL, Bharti Airtel, Indian Oil Corporation, HPCL and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The most active stocks were Indiabulls Housing Finance, Reliance Industries, TCS, Infosys and YES Bank.

Commercial Engineers & Body Builders, Proseed India and SPL Industries have hit new 52-week high on NSE in this morning session.

21 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Mcnally Bharat Engineering, Ortel Communications, and Raj Rayon Industries among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1140 stocks advancing and 442 declining while 475 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1233 stocks advanced, 517 declined and 93 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

For more market newsclick here
First Published on Dec 27, 2018 10:21 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Hindalco #Infosys #Market Cues #Reliance Industries #RIL #TCS

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.