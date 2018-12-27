D-Street Buzz: Nifty Energy gains led by RIL; Infosys, TCS jumps 2%, Hindalco rises

Following robust closing in the US markets with Dow Jones zooming 1000 points, the Indian stock market was trading on a strong note with the Nifty50 jumping 77 points, trading at 10,807 while the Sensex gained 276 points and was trading at 35,926.

Nifty Energy added 1 percent led by Reliance Industries which jumped 2 percent followed by ONGC and GAIL India.

IT stocks were also buzzing with gains from Infosys, Tata Elxsi, TCS, Tech Mahindra and Oracle Financial Services.

From the metal space, the top gainers were Hindustan Copper, Hindalco Industries, NALCO, JSW Steel and Hindustan Zinc.

The top gainers from NSE include TCS, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and YES Bank while the top losers included BPCL, Bharti Airtel, Indian Oil Corporation, HPCL and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The most active stocks were Indiabulls Housing Finance, Reliance Industries, TCS, Infosys and YES Bank.

Commercial Engineers & Body Builders, Proseed India and SPL Industries have hit new 52-week high on NSE in this morning session.

21 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Mcnally Bharat Engineering, Ortel Communications, and Raj Rayon Industries among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1140 stocks advancing and 442 declining while 475 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1233 stocks advanced, 517 declined and 93 remained unchanged.

