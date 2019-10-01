D-Street Buzz: Nifty Energy gains led by BPCL; HDFC, M&M rise 2%, Airtel drags

Benchmark indices are trading in the green following positive Asian cues with Nifty50 up 19 points and is trading at 11,494 level while the Sensex gained 76 points and is trading at 38,743 mark.

Nifty Energy gained half a percent led by BPCL which jumped over 5 percent followed by HPCL, Indian Oil Corporation and Reliance Industries.

Auto stocks are also buzzing, the top gainers being Eicher Motors, Exide Industries, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors and Tata Motors DVR.

Metal stocks along with IT scrips are under pressure. The top losers from the metal space, JPSL, JSW Steel, NALCO, NMDC, Tata Steel, SAIL, Welspun Corp, Hindalco Industries and Coal India.

The top losers from the IT space are TCS, HCL Tech, Wipro, Oracle Financial Services, Tata Elxsi and Infibeam.

India VIX is up 1.32 percent and is trading at 16.08 level.

The top Nifty50 gainers include BPCL, HDFC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Indian Oil Corporation and HDFC Bank while the top losers are YES Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bharti AIrtel, Grasim Industries and Coal India.

The most active stocks were Indiabulls Housing, HDFC, YES Bank, BPCL and IndusInd Bank.

Among the Nifty50 names, 19 stocks advanced while 31 declined.

Container Corp, BPCL and Siemens have hit new 52-week high on NSE.

129 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE including Indiabulls Ventures, YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, UCO Bank, PNB Housing Finance, Cipla, Bajaj Corp, L&T Finance Holding, Canara Bank and United Bank among others.