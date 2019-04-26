App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 26, 2019 01:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Nifty Auto underperforms dragged by Tata Motors; Aurobindo Pharma at 4-month high

The top Nifty gainers include Tata Steel, BPCL, Axis Bank, Cipla and GAIL India while Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Grasim Industries, Dr Reddy's Labs and Bharti Airtel are the top losers.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Whatsapp

Benchmark indices including the Nifty and Sensex continue to hold on to the morning gains with Nifty up 33 points, trading at 11,675, while the Sensex gained 75 points and is trading at 38,806.

BPCL, HPCL, GAIL India and Reliance Industries are the top gainers from the oil & gas space as Nifty Energy trades with 1 percent gain.

Metal stocks continue to shine led by Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, SAIL and Jindal Stainless.

Research firm CLSA has however maintained a sell on Tata Steel with a target of Rs 395 per share.

related news

From the IT space, the top gainers are Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech.

Selective pharma names are also buzzing led by Aurobindo Pharma which spiked 4 percent, trading at 4-month high followed by Cipla and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.

Auto stocks continue to drag with loses from Tata Motors which shed 2 percent followed by Maruti Suzuki, Motherson Sumi Systems, TVS Motor Company, Ashok Leyland and Bharat Forge.

Selective midcap stocks are trading in the red. The top losers are Dewan Housing Finance, Century Textiles, IDBI Bank, IDFC First Bank, M&M Financial Services, Power Finance Corporation, REC, Reliance Power and Voltas.

From the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers are RPP Infra which zoomed 18 percent followed by Vishal Fabrics, Alembic Pharma and GHCL while the top losers are PC Jeweller, Dhunseri Ventures, JP Infratech and Rallis India.

India VIX is down 3.23 percent at 22.48 levels.

The top Nifty gainers include Tata Steel, BPCL, Axis Bank, Cipla and GAIL India while Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Grasim Industries, Dr Reddy's Labs and Bharti Airtel are the top losers.

The most active stocks are Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, YES Bank and Reliance Industries.

Aurobindo Pharma, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Bank of Maharashtra and SRF hit 52-week high on NSE.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 666 stocks advanced and 1,004 declined while 426 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 944 stocks advanced, 1,329 declined and 160 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Apr 26, 2019 01:32 pm

tags #Aurobindo Pharma #Buzzing Stocks #Nifty #Sensex #Tata Motors

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Avengers Endgame: Thanos snap hits Google, here’s what happened

Akshay Kumar, Narendra Modi interview: Twinkle Khanna claims her sugar ...

Avengers Endgame public review: Fans are in awe of the greatest superh ...

Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina's daughters are already setting some ...

Avengers Endgame Fan Review: Killing Thanos is hard work, make sure to ...

Channing Tatum's career may remain stagnant for some time, predict the ...

A crazy fan of Avengers: Endgame sets strict rules for girlfriend befo ...

Anushka, Samay, Avneet: Here’s what popular child actors are expecti ...

Arjun Kapoor on wedding rumours with Malaika Arora: I am in no hurry t ...

Chinese Brands Account for 66 Percent of All Smartphones in India: Cou ...

Imran Khan Moots Launching of Joint Projects Among BRI Countries to Co ...

Here's Why You shouldn't Eat Comfort Food in Stress

Asaram's Son Narayan Sai Convicted in 2013 Rape Case, Sentence on Apri ...

Prince Harry, Kate Middleton Make Joint Appearance, Amid Reported Rift

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Revealed, Company's Fastest Convertible ...

AAP Alleges Gautam Gambhir Has Two Voter IDs, Files Criminal Complaint

After Defence Secretary, Lanka Police Chief Quits as Sirisena Blames S ...

Sana Khaan Makes Her Relationship Status Insta-official, Declares Love ...

Supreme Court refuses to interfere with Election Commission's order b ...

India ranks second behind China in US' black list for IP theft

Full statehood main theme of AAP manifesto

Justice Indu Malhotra replaces N V Ramana on Supreme Court panel probi ...

SpiceJet denies charges of humiliation of Jet Airways pilots at job in ...

Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty above 11,650; Tata Steel up 5% ...

Election-linked optimism seen in market, cement worth considering now, ...

Cyient shares jump 9% on stellar Q4 results

UltraTech Cement vs ACC: Is ACC still a good bet after Q4 earnings?

Avengers: Endgame movie release LIVE updates — Marvel fans fuel fren ...

Sri Lanka police chief Pujith Jayasundara resigns over 'failures' that ...

19 Telangana students commit suicide in a week after 'goof-ups' in int ...

Lok Sabha election: For BJP and Modi, ignored farmers, unemployment, d ...

Denying GST input credit, tax cut benefits: Decoy or actual customers, ...

Asian Boxing Championships: Amit Panghal bags second successive gold; ...

In Varanasi and Kanpur, a polluted Ganga might have a part to play in ...

Odin's son and king of Asgard, Thor is the 'god' most likely to answer ...

WhatsApp Pay being tested in India but no timeline for release: Mark Z ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.