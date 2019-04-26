D-Street Buzz: Nifty Auto underperforms dragged by Tata Motors; Aurobindo Pharma at 4-month high

Benchmark indices including the Nifty and Sensex continue to hold on to the morning gains with Nifty up 33 points, trading at 11,675, while the Sensex gained 75 points and is trading at 38,806.

BPCL, HPCL, GAIL India and Reliance Industries are the top gainers from the oil & gas space as Nifty Energy trades with 1 percent gain.

Metal stocks continue to shine led by Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, SAIL and Jindal Stainless.

Research firm CLSA has however maintained a sell on Tata Steel with a target of Rs 395 per share.

From the IT space, the top gainers are Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech.

Selective pharma names are also buzzing led by Aurobindo Pharma which spiked 4 percent, trading at 4-month high followed by Cipla and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.

Auto stocks continue to drag with loses from Tata Motors which shed 2 percent followed by Maruti Suzuki, Motherson Sumi Systems, TVS Motor Company, Ashok Leyland and Bharat Forge.

Selective midcap stocks are trading in the red. The top losers are Dewan Housing Finance, Century Textiles, IDBI Bank, IDFC First Bank, M&M Financial Services, Power Finance Corporation, REC, Reliance Power and Voltas.

From the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers are RPP Infra which zoomed 18 percent followed by Vishal Fabrics, Alembic Pharma and GHCL while the top losers are PC Jeweller, Dhunseri Ventures, JP Infratech and Rallis India.

India VIX is down 3.23 percent at 22.48 levels.

The top Nifty gainers include Tata Steel, BPCL, Axis Bank, Cipla and GAIL India while Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Grasim Industries, Dr Reddy's Labs and Bharti Airtel are the top losers.

The most active stocks are Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, YES Bank and Reliance Industries.

Aurobindo Pharma, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Bank of Maharashtra and SRF hit 52-week high on NSE.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 666 stocks advanced and 1,004 declined while 426 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 944 stocks advanced, 1,329 declined and 160 remained unchanged.

