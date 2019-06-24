D-Street Buzz: Nifty Auto underperforms dragged by Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor; VIX jumps, oil & gas slips

Following weak Asian cues, the Indian benchmark indices are trading in the red with Nifty down 15 points and is trading at 11,708 while the Sensex shed 55 points and is trading at 39,139 level.

Nifty Energy is down over a percent dragged by HPCL, BPCL, Indian Oil Corporation, ONGC and Reliance Industries.

Auto stocks are also down in this morning session, the top losers are Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors, Motherson Sumi Systems, Maruti Suzuki, TVS Motor and Tata Motors.

However, PSU Banks are trading in the green led by Bank of Baroda, PNB, State Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Canara Bank and IDBI Bank.

India VIX jumped 3.63 percent and is trading at 15.14 levels.

The top gainers from the NSE include UPL, YES Bank, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra and Adani Ports while the top losers are Bajaj Auto, Hero Moto, Eicher Motors, IOC and BPCL.

The most active stocks are Indiabulls Housing Finance, Emami, YES Bank, IndusInd Bank and UPL.

156 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Glenmark Pharma, McLeod Russel, Eros Media, Reliance Communications, Emami, TVS Motor, HT Media and Gabriel India among others.

812 stocks advanced and 838 declined while 444 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 939 stocks advanced, 958 declined and 120 remained unchanged.