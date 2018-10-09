D-Street Buzz: Nifty auto underperforms as Tata Motors tanks 13%; sugar stocks rally

The Indian stock market has once again slipped into the red this Tuesday afternoon with the Nifty50 shedding 13 points, trading at 10,334 while the Sensex has lost over 12 points at 34,462.

Nifty auto is down over 2 percent as Tata Motors tanked over 13 percent after poor JLR sales followed by Tata Motors DVR, Eicher Motors, TVS Motor Company, Bharat Forge, Exide Industries and Maruti Suzuki.

PSU banks are also in the red dragged by Central Bank of India which is down close to 5 percent followed by Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Bank of Baroda among others.

From the realty space, Godrej Properties shed 3 percent followed by Phoenix Mills, Prestige Estates and Sobha.

From the Nifty midcap space, Emami plunged 9 percent followed by Central Bank of India, Bleu Dart, Muthoot Finance and Indian Hotels among others.

From the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers include sugar stocks like Dwarikesh Sugar, Dhampur Sugar, Uttam Sugar and Bajaj Hindustan.

The top NSE gainers include names like YES Bank, HDFC, Vedanta, Adani Ports and Zee Entertainment Enterprises.

The top NSE losers are Tata Motors, Titan Company, Eicher Motors, Grasim Industries and HPCL.

The most active stocks are Reliance Industries, YES Bank, Tata Motors, DHFL and Bajaj Finance.

Monnet Ispat is one of the few stocks which hit new 52-week high this Tuesday afternoon.

On the other hand, 320 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like 8K Miles Software, Aban Offshore, Arvind, Bank of Baroda, BEML, Bharat Forge, Bharti Airtel, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation, Emami, Godrej Properties, HUDCO, Natco Pharma, MRPL, Tata Motors and Wonderla Holidays among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 610 stocks advancing, 1103 declining and 341 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 881 stocks advanced, 1431 declined and 104 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

