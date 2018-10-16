D-Street Buzz: Nifty auto, PSU bank outperform led by PNB, M&M; Hathway Cable up 6%

Benchmark indices are trading higher on Tuesday morning with Nifty50 is trading above 10,550, while Sensex is trading higher by over 200 points.

All the sectoral indices are trading in green with major gain seen in the auto and PSU bank index.

Auto index is outperforming with over 1 percent gain led by Maruti Suzuki, M&M, Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors and Bosch.

Nifty PSU bank also up over 1 percent led by Central Bank, Indian Bank, OBC, Vijaya Bank, PNB, SBI and Syndicate Bank.

Shares of Hathway Cable & Datacom and DEN Networks gained 6 percent on a report that Reliance Industries is likely to buy controlling stake in both the companies.

Midcap stocks have outperform the main indices. Adani Power, Amara Raja Batteries, Bharat Electicals, GE T&D India, GMR Infra are among major gainers in the midcap space.

From the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers include A2Z Infra Engg, 8K Miles Soft, 63 Moons Tech, Action Construction, Aegis Logistics, which are up over 4 percent.

IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, M&M, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, UltraTech Cement and Bajaj Finance are the top gainers on the indices.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1353 stocks advancing, 264 declining and 429 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1535 stocks advanced, 344 declined and 76 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

For more market news, click here