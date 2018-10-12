D-Street Buzz: Nifty auto outperforms with Ashok Leyland up 5%; HPCL jumps 4%, realty stocks gain

Yesterday was the day we want to forget and focus on today as the Indian stock market is witnessing some robust gains with the Nifty50 jumping 157 points, trading at 10,391 while the Sensex has zoomed over 460 points at 34,462.

Oil & gas stocks are up in this morning session led by HPCL which spiked 4 percent followed by Reliance Industries, Indian Oil Corporation, GAIL India and BPCL.

Nifty auto has gained over 2.5 percent led by Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, TVS Motor, Ashok Leyland, Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp and Motherson Sumi Systems.

Selective FMCG stocks are buzzing with Jubilant Foodworks and Godrej Industries gaining 3 percent each while United Spirits, Marico, ITC and HUL are the other gainers.

Media stocks are also up with Hathway Cable and DEN Networks gaining 3 percent each followed by Sun TV, PVR, Zee Entertainment and EROS International.

Among the metal names, JPSL, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Copper and Tata Steel are the top gainers which added 2-3 percent.

Realty stocks are also buzzing with gains from Godrej Properties and Indiabulls Real Estate which jumped 4 percent each followed by DLF, Oberoi Realty and Unitech.

From the BSE midcap space, Adani Power, Shriram Transport, DHFL, Edelweiss Financial and PNB Housing are the top gainers.

The top gainers from NSE include Bajaj Finance, Indiabulls Housing Finance, UPL, Maruti and HPCL.

The top losers include TCS, HCL Tech and Infosys.

The most active stocks are TCS, YES Bank, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries and DHFL.

42 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like 8K Miles Software and Bombay Dyeing among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1385 stocks advancing, 184 declining and 463 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1488 stocks advanced, 243 declined and 56 remained unchanged.

