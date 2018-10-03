App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 02:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Nifty auto falls 2% led by M&M, Eicher Motors; Metal stocks shine with NALCO up 12%

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1156 stocks advancing, 598 declining and 308 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1533 stocks advanced, 1032 declined and 149 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The benchmark indices, including the Nifty and the Sensex have extended their respective loses in the afternoon session with the Nifty50 down 112 points and is trading at 10,896 while the Sensex is trading lower by 409 points at 36,107.

At 14:30 hrs, the Nifty auto index is down over 2 percent dragged by Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, TVS Motor, Bharat Forge and Apollo Tyres.

However, metal stocks are shining led by NALCO, Hindalco Industries, NMDC, Welspun Corp, Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc, Hindustan Copper and Coal India.

Bank Nifty shed close to a percent with loses from Axis Bank, Federal Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank while YES Bank, PNB, IDFC Bank and RBL Bank are up in this session.

related news

IT stocks are also weak with Tata Consultancy Services down 3 percent followed by Wipro, Infosys and HCL Technologies. However, Infibeam Avenue is spiked 13 percent.

From the BSE midcap space, NALCO jumped 12 percent followed by GE T&D, Whirlpool, Torrent Power and JSW Energy.

From the BSE smallcap space, IL&FS Engineering along with IL&FS Transport zoomed close to 20 percent followed by Trigyn Technologies.

The top NSE gainers include names like YES Bank, Vedanta, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Hindalco Industries.

The top NSE losers are Bharti Infratel, Eicher Motors, M&M, TCS and Axis Bank.

The most active stocks are YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank and Dewan Housing Finance.

Tech Mahindra and Monnet Ispat are few of the stocks which hit new 52-week high this Wednesday afternoon.

On the other hand, 190 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like 8K Miles Software, Bombay Dyeing, Eicher Motors, Future Retail, Indiabulls Real Estate, Gammon Infra, Bharti Infratel, Max Financial Services, Oberoi Realty and Vakrangee among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1156 stocks advancing, 598 declining and 308 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1533 stocks advanced, 1032 declined and 149 remained unchanged.

For more market newsclick here
First Published on Oct 3, 2018 02:45 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Market Cues

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.