D-Street Buzz: Nifty auto falls 2% led by M&M, Eicher Motors; Metal stocks shine with NALCO up 12%

The benchmark indices, including the Nifty and the Sensex have extended their respective loses in the afternoon session with the Nifty50 down 112 points and is trading at 10,896 while the Sensex is trading lower by 409 points at 36,107.

At 14:30 hrs, the Nifty auto index is down over 2 percent dragged by Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, TVS Motor, Bharat Forge and Apollo Tyres.

However, metal stocks are shining led by NALCO, Hindalco Industries, NMDC, Welspun Corp, Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc, Hindustan Copper and Coal India.

Bank Nifty shed close to a percent with loses from Axis Bank, Federal Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank while YES Bank, PNB, IDFC Bank and RBL Bank are up in this session.

IT stocks are also weak with Tata Consultancy Services down 3 percent followed by Wipro, Infosys and HCL Technologies. However, Infibeam Avenue is spiked 13 percent.

From the BSE midcap space, NALCO jumped 12 percent followed by GE T&D, Whirlpool, Torrent Power and JSW Energy.

From the BSE smallcap space, IL&FS Engineering along with IL&FS Transport zoomed close to 20 percent followed by Trigyn Technologies.

The top NSE gainers include names like YES Bank, Vedanta, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Hindalco Industries.

The top NSE losers are Bharti Infratel, Eicher Motors, M&M, TCS and Axis Bank.

The most active stocks are YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank and Dewan Housing Finance.

Tech Mahindra and Monnet Ispat are few of the stocks which hit new 52-week high this Wednesday afternoon.

On the other hand, 190 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like 8K Miles Software, Bombay Dyeing, Eicher Motors, Future Retail, Indiabulls Real Estate, Gammon Infra, Bharti Infratel, Max Financial Services, Oberoi Realty and Vakrangee among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1156 stocks advancing, 598 declining and 308 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1533 stocks advanced, 1032 declined and 149 remained unchanged.