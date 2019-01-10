D-Street Buzz: Nifty Auto continues to roll led by Tata Motors; Axis Bank down 2%, media gains

Sensex as well as the Nifty continued to trade lower in this Thursday afternoon session with the Nifty50 down 20 points, trading at 10,835 while the Sensex shed 27 points and was trading at 36,185.

Bank Nifty continued to trade in the red with loses from IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Federal Bank and YES Bank.

Nifty Energy was also underperforming dragged by HPCL, BPCL, Indian Oil Corporation, ONGC and Reliance Industries.

The auto index continued to trade in the green led by Amara Raja Batteries, Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra.

Selective media stocks were also buzzing led by PVR, Hathway Cable, Sun TV Network and Zee Entertainment.

The top gainers from NSE included NTPC, Tata Motors, UPL, M&M and Titan Company while the top losers included IndusInd Bank, HPCL, Bharti Infratel, Grasim Industries and Axis Bank.

The most active stocks were IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, YES Bank, Infosys and ICICI Bank.

Astral Poly Technik, Bata India, Maharashtra Scooters, PVR, Torrent Pharma and Info Edge (India) have hit new 52-week high in this afternoon session.

42 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Arrow Textiles, Gateway Distriparks, Nagarjuna Oil Refinery, Orchid Pharma and Sundaram Clayton among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 864 stocks advancing and 819 declining while 381 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1173 stocks advanced, 1294 declined and 161 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.