D-Street Buzz: Nearly 200 stocks hit upper and lower circuits on BSE

While the equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty traded at record highs, as many as 188 stocks hit their respective upper circuits on BSE till 13:30 hours on November 26.

Among the stocks that hit their upper circuits included Tejas Networks, Indiabulls Integrated Services, ITD Cementation India, Magma Fincorp and Hathway Cable & Datacom.

On the other hand, 181 stocks hit their lower circuits on BSE in today's session so far.

Among the stocks that hit their lower circuits included Coffee Day Enterprises, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Reliance Infrastructure, Madhucon Projects and GTL Infrastructure.

The Indian market hit yet another fresh record highs on November 26 following global markets that surged as trade talks between the US and China gained momentum.

Bank Nifty hit a new record high of 31,796.20 level last hit on May 31, 2019.

Around 13:30 hours IST, Sensex was at 40,974, up 85 points or 0.21 percent. The NSE Nifty was 15 points, or 0.12 percent, up at 12,088 around that time.

Yes Bank, Tata Steel, ONGC, ICICI Bank, HDFC and IndusInd Bank were among the top gainers in the Sensex index.