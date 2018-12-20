D-Street Buzz: NBFC stocks rise led by Indiabulls Housing; BEML jumps 7%, Vedanta drags

The Indian benchmark indices continued to trade in the negative territory in this Thursday afternoon session with the Nifty50 down 51 points, trading at 10,916 while the Sensex shed 162 points and was trading at 36,321.

Metals continued to underperform dragged by Nalco which fell 3 percent followed by Hindalco Industries and Hindustan Zinc which shed 2 percent each. The other losers were JSW Steel, SAIL and Vedanta.

Nifty Energy was also weak in this afternoon session as GAIL India, NTPC, Power Grid and Reliance Industries traded lower.

Bank Nifty was also trading in the red with loses from Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India. However, YES Bank gained 3 percent followed by IDFC Bank and Federal Bank.

The top gainers from NSE include Indiabulls Housing Finance, YES Bank, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra and Indian Oil Corporation while the top losers included Grasim Industries, Vedanta, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid and Cipla.

The most active stocks were Indiabulls Housing Finance, YES Bank, Axis Bank, Infosys and BEML.

Commercial Engineers & Body Builders, GSS Infotech, Marico and PVR have hit new 52-week high on NSE in this afternoon session.

28 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Adhunik Metaliks, GTL Infrastructure, Rolta India and SRS among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 864 stocks advancing and 784 declining while 412 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1162 stocks advanced, 1106 declined and 165 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.