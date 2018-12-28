App
Last Updated : Dec 28, 2018 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Midcaps gain led by NBCC; PSU banks advance, Sun Pharma jumps 3%

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Whatsapp

An outstanding day for the Indian stock market as the benchmark indices following strong global cues were in complete control of the bulls with the Nifty50 jumping 107 points, trading at 10,886 while the Sensex zoomed 358 points and was trading at 36,165.

Nifty PSU Bank added 1.5 percent in this afternoon session led by Syndicate Bank and Union Bank of India which jumped 3.5 percent each followed by Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Bank  and State Bank of India.

From the media space, the top gainers were Zee Entertainment, Network 18 and Sun TV Network which added 2 percent each followed by Dish TV and PVR.

Midcap stocks were also buzzing led by NBCC, PAGE Industries, Power Finance, REC, Reliance Infra, Reliance Power, Apollo Tyres, Balkrishna Industries, Bharat Forge, Godrej Industries, JSPL, Jubilant Foodworks and Muthoot Finance among others.

The top gainers from NSE include Sun Pharma which jumped 3 percent followed by Zee Entertainment, IOC, UPL and YES Bank while the top losers included Coal India, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, ONGC and NTPC.

The most active stocks were Reliance Industries, Titan Company, YES Bank and Sun Pharma.

Bata India, Commercial Engineers & Body Builders, Proseed India and SPL Industries have hit new 52-week high on NSE in this afternoon session.

38 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Adhunik Metaliks, California Software, Mcnally Bharat Engineering, Ortel Communications, Shilpi Cable and Visesh Infotecnics among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1187 stocks advancing and 464 declining while 409 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1551 stocks advanced, 766 declined and 125 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Dec 28, 2018 12:27 pm

