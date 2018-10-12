D-Street Buzz: Midcaps gain led by Century Textiles; RIL jumps 3%, ADAG stocks rally

The Indian benchmark indices continues to maintain the robust gains with the Nifty50 rallying 227 points, trading at 10,462 while the Sensex has zoomed over 715 points at 34,716.

The Nifty midcap index is up over 3 percent led by Cholamandalam Investment, Balkrishna Industries, Bharat Forge, GMR Infra, IGL, M&M Financial Services and MRPL among others.

Nifty auto rallied over 4 percent led by Apollo Tyres, Bajaj Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, TVS Motor, Ashok Leyland, Eicher Motors and Motherson Sumi Systems.

Realty stocks are also buzzing with gains from Godrej Properties and Indiabulls Real Estate which jumped 4-5 percent each followed by Sobha, DLF, Oberoi Realty, Phoenix Mills and Unitech.

Bank Nifty is also up with gains from ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank and YES Bank.

Oil & gas stocks are up in this afternoon session led by HPCL, Reliance Industries, Indian Oil Corporation, GAIL India and BPCL.

Nifty IT is the only index in the red dragged by Tata Consultancy Services which is down 2.5 percent followed by HCL Tech and Mindtree.

From the BSE midcap space, Tata Power, Adani Power, Reliance Power, Edelweiss Financial, Reliance Capital and Reliance Infra are the top gainers.

From the BSE smallcap space, PG Electroplast zoomed 20 percent followed by Arshiya, PNB Gilts, BPL and Sadbhav Engineering.

The top gainers from NSE include Bajaj Finance, M&M, Maruti, Eicher Motors and Hindalco Industries.

The top losers include TCS, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and Dr Reddy's Labs.

The most active stocks are TCS, YES Bank, SBI, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank.

72 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like 8K Miles Software and Bombay Dyeing among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1506 stocks advancing, 233 declining and 318 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1993 stocks advanced, 547 declined and 125 remained unchanged.

