D-Street Buzz: Midcaps gain led by Berger Paints; YES Bank jumps 4%, PC Jeweller rallies

The Indian stock market is witnessing some robust gains this Friday morning tracking global cues with the Nifty50 jumping 87 points, trading at 10,467 while the Sensex spiked 312 points at 34,743.

The midcap index is up over a percent led by Amara Raja Batteries, Apollo Tyres, Balkrishna Industries, Berger Paints, Dewan Housing Finance, IGL, Jubilant Foodworks and Muthoot Finance.

Oil & gas stocks are also trading in the green led by BPCL, HPCL, Indian Oil Corporation, ONGC and Reliance Industries.

From the auto space, the top gainers included Apollo Tyres, Hero MotoCorp, Bharat Forge, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and TVS Motor Company.

PSU banks are also up led by Indian Bank, Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank. Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and YES Bank are the other gainers.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers were Berger Paints, PNB Housing Finance and Motilal Oswal while the top losers included Edelweiss Financial Services and KIOCL.

The stop smallcap gainers included PC Jeweller which spiked 13 percent followed by Udai Cement and GNFC. The top losers were Meghmani Organics, IL&FS investment and Ashapura Intimates.

The top gainers from NSE include Asian Paints, BPCL, YES Bank, IndusInd Bank and Hero MotoCorp.

The top losers include Wipro, TCS, Dr Reddy's Labs, Coal India and NTPC.

The most active stocks are HDFC Bank, YES Bank, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank.

Divis Labs, Usha Martin and Universal Cables are some of few stocks to hit new 52-week high on the NSE.

On the other hand, 19 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like 8K Miles Software, Empee Distilleries, Kwality, Meghmani Organics, Siti Networks, SRS and Vakrangee among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1283 stocks advancing and 255 declining while 482 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1189 stocks advanced, 253 declined and 41 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.