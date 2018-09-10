D-Street Buzz: Midcaps fall with Biocon down 4%; BPCL hits new 52-week low, PSU banks drag

The Indian benchmark indices have extended the earlier loses this Monday afternoon with the Nifty50 trading at 11,457, down 131 points while the Sensex is trading lower by 390 points at 38,999.

At 14:35 hrs, Nifty midcap is down 2 percent dragged by Biocon, Bharat Financial Inclusion, Bank of India, CG Power, GMR Infra, Havells India, IFCI, Jain Irrigation, Just Dial, NHPC, Reliance Capital and Unitech among others.

PSU banks are down close to 2 percent led by State Bank of India, Bank of India, Canara Bank, IDBI Bank, Punjab National Bank and Union Bank of India.

The Nifty energy index is down 1.5 percent dragged by Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation and Reliance Industries.

Axis Bank, HCL Tech, Infosys, YES Bank and Cipla are the top gainers on the Nifty.

The most active stocks include Axis Bank, YES Bank, Aurobindo Pharma, Reliance Industries and Lupin.

The top losers are Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharma and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

Abbott India, Albert David, Axis Bank, Cipla, Dr Reddy's Labs, Glenmark Pharma, JSW Steel, L&T Infotech and Usha Martin are some of the stocks which hit new 52-week high this Monday afternoon.

On the other hand, 71 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Geojit Financial Services, GIC Housing Finance, IL&FS Transportation Networks, BPCL, Lanco Infratech, Unitech and Videocon Industries among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 548 stocks advancing, 1177 declining and 353 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1026 stocks advanced, 1658 declined and 175 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.