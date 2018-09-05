App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2018 12:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Midcaps fall dragged by Unitech & IGL; Tech Mahindra hist new 52-week high, Sical Logistics zooms 14%

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 370 stocks advancing, 1336 declining and 363 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 705 stocks advanced, 1777 declined and 147 remained unchanged.

The Indian benchmark indices have turned negative this Wednesday afternoon with the Nifty50 trading at 11,452, down 67 points while the Sensex is trading lower by 205 points at 37,952.

The Nifty midcap index is down 1.5 percent dragged by Havells India, CG Power, CESC, IFCI, Indraprastha Gas, JSW Energy, Jubilant Food, Reliance Power, SAIL, Unitech and Tata Global Beverage.

Realty stocks are down with the index trading lower by 2.5 percent dragged by Brigade Enterprises, DLF, Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty and Unitech.

PSU banks are also down with loses from Andhra Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of India, OBC, PNB and Syndicate Bank.

Oil & gas stocks are also down with led by HPCL, BPCL and ONGC. Reliance Industries is also trading lower by close to a percent.

From the BSE smallcap space, Sical Logistics  zoomed 14 percent BL Kashyap & Sons and Dynamatic Tech.

BSE midcap stocks like Muthoot Finance jumped 7 percent followed by Biocon and rajesh Exports while on the other hand Bharat Electronics tanked 12 percent.

ITC, UPL, Wipro, YES Bank and Sun Pharma are the top gainers on the Nifty.

The most active stocks include BEL, Reliance Industries, YES Bank, Infosys and Sun Pharma.

The top losers include Bharti Infratel, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Titan Company, Coal India and Tata Motors.

The top BSE gainers are Advanced Enzyme, Muthoot Finance, Cyient, Biocon and Alembic Pharma.

The top BSE losers include BEL, Engineers India, Shankara Building Products, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals and Tata Steel.

Alembic Pharma, Tech Mahindra and Electrosteel Steels are some of the stocks which hit new 52-week high this Wednesday afternoon.

On the other hand, 84 stocks have hit new 52-week low including BEL, BPCL, Castrol India, eClerx Services, BGR Energy, HPCL, Tata Communications, Suzlon Energy and Sun TV Network among others.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Sep 5, 2018 12:40 pm

