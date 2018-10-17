App
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2018 12:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Midcap under pressure; FMCG, IT stocks outperform, Havells down 2% ahead of Q2 nos

Reliance Industries, Indiabulls Housing Finance, ITC, Dewan Housing and Bajaj Finance are most active shares on BSE.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The benchmark indices are trading higher but off days high on Wednesday with Nifty hovering around 10,600, while Sensex is trading with 100 points gain.

Midcap and smallcap stocks remained under pressure, while auto, pharma, metal and PSU banking stocks are witnessing selling pressure.

In the midcap space, Adani Power, Canara Bank, Godrej Industries, Havells India, Indian Bank, L&T Finance, M&M Financial, MRPL, Natco Pharma and Reliance Capital were down 2.4 percent.

Auto index slipped by 1 percent led by Maruti Suzuki, M&M, Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors and Hero Motocorp are among the major losers.

Infosys, ITC, Coal India, HUL and Wipro are the top gainers on the Sensex, while Yes Bank, Maruti Suzuki, ONGC, Adani Ports and M&M are the top losers on the Sensex.

Pharma stocks are also witnessing selling pressure led by Aurobindo Pharma, GSK Pharma, Piramal Enterprises, Divis Labs, Cadila Health and Glenmark Pharma.

Reliance Industries, Indiabulls Housing Finance, ITC, Dewan Housing and Bajaj Finance are most active shares on BSE.

On the other hand, FMCG and IT stocks are outperforming the indices with over 1 percent gains.

Among the IT, HCL Tech, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Wipro are the major gainers, while Tata Elxsi, KPIT Tech and Infibeam Avenue are among major losers.

The breadth of the market favoured declines with 638 stocks advancing, 1037 declining and 381 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 907 stocks advanced, 1414 declined and 109 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Oct 17, 2018 12:19 pm

