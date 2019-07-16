App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 03:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Midcap stocks rise led by Jubilant Food; YES Bank zooms 10%, IndiGo gains

818 stocks advanced and 924 declined while 352 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1124 stocks advanced, 1284 declined and 166 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

Benchmark indices are trading at the high point of the day with Nifty and Sensex adding half a percent each in this afternoon session. Nifty is trading higher by 68 points at 11,656 while the Sensex jumped 224 points and is trading at 39,120 level.

The midcap index added half a percent led by Ajanta Pharma, Berger Paints, Catrol India, DHFL, Jubilant Foodworks, Jindal Steel & Power, Muthoot Finance, REC, SRF and Voltas.

From the infra space, the top gainers are InterGlobe Aviation, NTPC, Power Grid, Siemens, Adani Ports, Adani Power and Bharat Heavy Electricals.

Nifty Pharma added 1 percent led by Sun Pharma, Cadila Healthcare, Lupin, Dr Redddy's Labs, Glenmark Pharma and Cipla.

India VIX is down 3.83 percent and is trading at 11.56 levels.

The top gainers from NSE include YES Bank which spiked over 9 percent followed by Tata Motors, Titan Company, BPCL and NTPC while the top losers are TCS, UPL, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Tech and Britannia Industries.

The most active stocks with respect to volumes are Indiabulls Housing Finance, Infosys, HDFC Bank, YES Bank and Tata Motors.

330 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including NRB Industrial, Everest Kanto, Capital Trust, Global Offshore, Deepak Fertilizers, Control Print, CG Power, Tata Metaliks, 3i Infotech, SMS Pharma, Titagarh Wagons and Jamna Auto among others.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Jul 16, 2019 03:16 pm

