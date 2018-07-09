D-Street Buzz: Midcap stocks rally with JP Associates up 5%; PSU banks gain, TCS most active

The Indian benchmark indices continue to trade on a positive note this Monday afternoon with the Nifty adding 60 points and is trading at 10,832 mark. The Sensex is trading higher by 204 points at 35,861.

The Nifty midcap index is up close to 1.5 percent led by stocks like CESC, GMR Infra, Jain Irrigation Systems, India Cements, JP Associates, Just Dial, NHPC, Reliance Capital, Reliance Infra, Reliance Power, Sun TV and Voltas among others.

The PSU bank index is up over 1 percent led by State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, IDBI Bank, Syndicate Bank, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Oriental Bank of Commerce among others.

Nifty pharma is also buzzing in the afternoon trade led by Dr Reddy's Labs, Cadila Healthcare, Divis Labs, Cipla, Aurobindo Pharma and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.

Metal stocks are also shining led by Hindustan Copper, Hindustan Zinc, Jindal Steel & Power, MOIL, Hindalco, Tata Steel and SAIL.

Nifty energy is up over half a percent led by HPCL which jumped over 1 percent followed by Reliance Industries, Indian Oil Corporation, GAIL India, BPCL and ONGC.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were Dr Reddy's Labs, Axis Bank, Yes Bank, Sun Pharma and Vedanta.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE are Tata Consultancy Services, Manappuram Finance, ICICI Bank, DHFL and Just Dial.

Some of the top gainers on BSE are Time Technoplast which zoomed over 11 percent followed by Indocount Industries, Jindal Saw, Jai Corp and Gujarat Pipavav Port.

Alok Industries, Asian Paints, Berger Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra, Page Industries, Tata Elxsi and V-Mart Retail are some of the very few stocks that hit fresh 52-week high in the afternoon trade.

On the other hand, 76 stocks have hit new 52-week low including DEN Networks, Gammon India, Hathway Cable, INOX Wind, JBF Industries and Kwality among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1236 stocks advancing, 462 declining and 377 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1572 stocks advanced, 774 declined and 106 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.