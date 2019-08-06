D-Street Buzz: Midcap stocks gain led by SRF, DHFL; Zee Ent falls 6%, Tata Motors hits 52-week low

Benchmark indices are finally trading on a positive note mainly on account of short covering bounce with Nifty50 up 65 points and is trading at 10,928 while the Sensex jumped 214 points and is trading at 36,914 level.

Nifty Midcap added 1.5 percent led by SRF, M&M Financial Services, DHFL, Berger Paints, Balkrishna Industries, Reliance Power, Tata Power, NBCC, PAGE Industries, IGL and Godrej Industries.

Metals along with real estate stocks are also buzzing. The top gainers from the metal space are Coal India, Welspun Corp, MOIL, Hindalco Industries and Hindustan Zinc.

The top gainers from the real estate space are Indiabulls Real Estate, Godrej Properties, Phoenix Mills, Sobha and Oberoi Realty.

However, Nifty Media is down over 2 percent dragged by Zee Entertainment which tanked close to 6 percent followed by Eros International Media, Sun TV and Dish TV.

India VIX is marginally down 0.12 percent and is trading at 16.57 levels.

The top gainers from NSE include Indiabulls Housing Finance, Tech Mahindra, Coal India, YES Bank and Dr Reddy's Labs while the top losers are Zee Entertainment, Cipla, Power Grid, Britannia Industries and ONGC.

The most active stocks are Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, YES Bank, SRF and HDFC.

257 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Future Retail, Bharat Forge, Sun TV Network, Vodafone Idea, Tata Motors (DVR) and Tata Motors among others.

1226 stocks advanced and 488 declined while 374 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1412 stocks advanced, 727 declined and 100 remained unchanged.