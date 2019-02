Amid easing tensions of trade war between the US and China the Indian stock market have been trading on a positive note with the Nifty50 up 54 points, trading at 10889 while the Sensex jumped 233 points and was trading at 36,206 mark.

Nifty midcap was up close to a percent led by Dish TV, DHFL, Indraprastha Gas, JSPL, Jubilant Food, M&M Financial Services, Ramco Cements, NALCO and Muthoot Finance among others.

From the real estate space, the top gainers were Unitech, Oberoi Realty, Indiabulls Real Estate, Prestige Estates and Godrej Properties.

PSU Banks were also trading in the green led by Central Bank of India, Canara Bank, IDBI Bank, OBC, State Bank of India and PNB.

However, Selective IT stocks were trading in the red dragged by Wipro, TCS, Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech.

The top gainers from NSE included YES Bank, JSW Steel, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Auto and Asian Paints while the top losers included Wipro, NTPC, Bharti Infratel, HCL Tech and TCS.

The most active stocks were YES Bank, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, TCS and HDFC.

UPL, Cantabil Retail India, Odisha Cement, Power Finance Corporation, Bil Energy Systems and Refex Industries have hit new 52-week high in this morning session.

GTL Infrastructure, KSS, Nagarjuna Oil Refinery and Visesh Infotecnics have hit new 52-week low in this morning session.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1217 stocks advancing and 264 declining while 536 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 949 stocks advanced, 214 declined and 32 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.