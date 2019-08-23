App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2019 10:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Midcap stocks gain led by JSPL, Tata Steel; YES Bank gains 2%, ICICI Bank slips

The top Nifty50 gainers include Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vedanta, YES Bank, UPL and Zee Entertainment while the top losers are IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC and Cipla.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

Benchmark indices continues to slip further with Sensex down 72 points at 36,400 mark while the Nifty shed 10 points and is trading at 10,731 level.

With rupee trading at 8 month low, defensive sectors like the IT space is up over a percent led by Oracle Financial Services, Tata Elxsi, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Infosys and HCL Tech.

Nifty Midcap is up half a percent led by Dish TV, M&M Financial Services, Mindtree, MRPL, Muthoot Finance, NBCC, Ramco Cements, Reliance Infra, Reliance Power and Tata Global Beverage.

Close

Nifty Bank shed a percent in this morning session dragged by HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and IDFC First Bank. However, YES Bank jumped close to 5 percent followed by RBL Bank, Punjab National Bank, Federal Bank and Bank of Baroda.

related news

The FMCG index is trading in the red dragged by Proctor & Gamble, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Godrej Consumer Products and United Breweries.

Selective metal stocks are trading in the green, the top gainers are Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Vedanta, Jindal Stainless and Coal India.

India VIX is down 0.73 percent and is trading at 17.72.

The top Nifty50 gainers include Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vedanta, YES Bank, UPL and Zee Entertainment while the top losers are IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC and Cipla.

The most active stocks are YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance.

459 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Edelweiss Financial Services, PNB Housing Finance, Motherson Sumi Systems, L&T Finance Holdings, Mahindra CIE Automotive, UCO Bank, IndusInd Bank, Eicher Motors, Page Industries and Cipla among others.

Among the Nifty50 names, 30 stocks advanced while 20 declined. On the BSE, 760 stocks advanced, 1102 declined and 89 remained unchanged.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 23, 2019 10:39 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Nifty #Sensex

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.