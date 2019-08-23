D-Street Buzz: Midcap stocks gain led by JSPL, Tata Steel; YES Bank gains 2%, ICICI Bank slips

Benchmark indices continues to slip further with Sensex down 72 points at 36,400 mark while the Nifty shed 10 points and is trading at 10,731 level.

With rupee trading at 8 month low, defensive sectors like the IT space is up over a percent led by Oracle Financial Services, Tata Elxsi, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Infosys and HCL Tech.

Nifty Midcap is up half a percent led by Dish TV, M&M Financial Services, Mindtree, MRPL, Muthoot Finance, NBCC, Ramco Cements, Reliance Infra, Reliance Power and Tata Global Beverage.

Nifty Bank shed a percent in this morning session dragged by HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and IDFC First Bank. However, YES Bank jumped close to 5 percent followed by RBL Bank, Punjab National Bank, Federal Bank and Bank of Baroda.

The FMCG index is trading in the red dragged by Proctor & Gamble, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Godrej Consumer Products and United Breweries.

Selective metal stocks are trading in the green, the top gainers are Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Vedanta, Jindal Stainless and Coal India.

India VIX is down 0.73 percent and is trading at 17.72.

The top Nifty50 gainers include Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vedanta, YES Bank, UPL and Zee Entertainment while the top losers are IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC and Cipla.

The most active stocks are YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance.

459 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Edelweiss Financial Services, PNB Housing Finance, Motherson Sumi Systems, L&T Finance Holdings, Mahindra CIE Automotive, UCO Bank, IndusInd Bank, Eicher Motors, Page Industries and Cipla among others.