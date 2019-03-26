App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2019 12:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Midcap stocks gain led by GMR Infra, PSU banks also rise

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 932 stocks advancing and 723 declining while 426 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1278 stocks advanced, 1026 declined and 132 remained unchanged.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Indian benchmark indices continue to hold gains with Nifty up 14 points, trading at 11,369 whereas Sensex rising 39 points, trading at 37,848.

Nifty PSU Bank has added 1.5 percent led by Union Bank of India, Syndicate Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of India, PNB, State Bank of India, IDBI Bank and Indian Bank.

Selective infra stocks are buzzing led by Bharat Heavy Electricals, GMR Infra, Bharti Infratel, IRB Infra, NHPC, NTPC, Reliance Infra and Reliance Power.

Nifty Realty added close to 2 percent with gains from DLF that spiked 7 percent after the company launched its QIP on March 25. The other gainers are Indiabulls Real Estate and Sobha.

related news

From the oil & gas space, the top gainers are GAIL India, Reliance Industries, HPCL and Indian Oil Corporation.

From the media space, the top gainers are Hathway Cable that jumped 2 percent followed by Zee Entertainment, Dish TV, EROS International, INOX Leisure, Sun TV, TV18 Broadcast and UFO Moviez.

Nifty Midcap has also added close to a percent with gains from GMR Infra, IGL, Reliance Infra, Balkrishna Industries, Bank of India, Berger Paints, Cholamandalam Investment and Exide Industries.

IT stocks continue to stay weak led by Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Tata Elxsi and Wipro.

The top Nifty gainers include GAIL India, Zee Entertainment, Vedanta, Indiabulls Housing and NTPC while the top losers include Infosys, Tech Mahindra, TCS, ITC and UPL.

The most active stocks are Jet Airways, Reliance Industries, DLF, REC and Infosys.

Pidilite Industries, Arvind Fashions, REC, Divi's Laboratories, Spacenet Enterprises and Bil Energy Systems have hit 52-week high on NSE while Igarashi Motors, Petron Engineering, Tantia Constructions and Excel Realty have hit 52-week low.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 932 stocks advancing and 723 declining while 426 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1,278 stocks advanced, 1,026 declined and 132 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Mar 26, 2019 12:30 pm

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #GMR Infra #Nifty #NSE #PSU Banks #Sensex #Zee Entertainment

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Four Naxals Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Chhattisgarh

I Regret Not testifying at My Trial, Says Former Goldman Sachs Directo ...

'Chillar Raja': Independent Candidate from TN Pays 25,000 in Coins for ...

Is Travelling in the Air Really That Dangerous and How to Survive a Pl ...

IPL 2019 | Kaushik: Maybe Next Time Jos, Simply Don't Cross the Line?

OPPO's First 5G Smartphone Gets 5G CE Certificate

Islamabad HC Asks Pakistan Govt to Take Custody, Ensure Protection of ...

Sexist Trolls Target Ashwin's Wife and Kid on Insta After Controversia ...

Conor McGregor Announces his Retirement from MMA, Again

Is the shared value of democracy still the key factor in the India–U ...

General Elections 2019: Why Karnataka is critical to the fortunes of t ...

Saving the world from misguided populism: Raghuram Rajan offers some p ...

India will be seen as a safe haven by global investors, says Andrew Ho ...

General Elections 2019: India markets election tourism: forget the Taj ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty holds 11,350; IT stoc ...

Jet Airways shares surge as much as 22% in two days as founder Naresh ...

Should Indian investors be spooked by the sharp fall in US bond yields ...

Don't recommend buying Jet Airways at current levels, says Edelweiss F ...

Parenting in the age of PUBG: Managing a child's screen-time is critic ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Parties play safe in 'high-profile' seats whe ...

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal bids adieu to his dream, but outshine ...

Pentagon authorises $1 bn for Donald Trump's US-Mexico border wall, as ...

'Mental hai': Politicians' pejorative usage of psychiatric terms can't ...

Kangana Ranaut is a perfect pick to play Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi; bot ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Reporting on mental health: Eschewing sensationalism in favour of sens ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: Kylian Mbappe leads France in rout of Iceland; C ...

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira shares pictures with musician partner, his ...

Tara Sutaria bags her third before her Bollywood debut, to be Ahan She ...

Ayushmann Khurrana wants to do a biopic and he has already picked his ...

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have the time ...

Justin Bieber has taken a break from music to repair some ‘deep-root ...

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli supports Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, ...

Mahesh Babu is ecstatic at the launch of his wax statue, says it’s f ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Controversy erupts as Kings XI Punjab beat Rajast ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.