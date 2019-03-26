D-Street Buzz: Midcap stocks gain led by GMR Infra, PSU banks also rise

The Indian benchmark indices continue to hold gains with Nifty up 14 points, trading at 11,369 whereas Sensex rising 39 points, trading at 37,848.

Nifty PSU Bank has added 1.5 percent led by Union Bank of India, Syndicate Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of India, PNB, State Bank of India, IDBI Bank and Indian Bank.

Selective infra stocks are buzzing led by Bharat Heavy Electricals, GMR Infra, Bharti Infratel, IRB Infra, NHPC, NTPC, Reliance Infra and Reliance Power.

Nifty Realty added close to 2 percent with gains from DLF that spiked 7 percent after the company launched its QIP on March 25. The other gainers are Indiabulls Real Estate and Sobha.

From the oil & gas space, the top gainers are GAIL India, Reliance Industries, HPCL and Indian Oil Corporation.

From the media space, the top gainers are Hathway Cable that jumped 2 percent followed by Zee Entertainment, Dish TV, EROS International, INOX Leisure, Sun TV, TV18 Broadcast and UFO Moviez.

Nifty Midcap has also added close to a percent with gains from GMR Infra, IGL, Reliance Infra, Balkrishna Industries, Bank of India, Berger Paints, Cholamandalam Investment and Exide Industries.

IT stocks continue to stay weak led by Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Tata Elxsi and Wipro.

The top Nifty gainers include GAIL India, Zee Entertainment, Vedanta, Indiabulls Housing and NTPC while the top losers include Infosys, Tech Mahindra, TCS, ITC and UPL.

The most active stocks are Jet Airways, Reliance Industries, DLF, REC and Infosys.

Pidilite Industries, Arvind Fashions, REC, Divi's Laboratories, Spacenet Enterprises and Bil Energy Systems have hit 52-week high on NSE while Igarashi Motors, Petron Engineering, Tantia Constructions and Excel Realty have hit 52-week low.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 932 stocks advancing and 723 declining while 426 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1,278 stocks advanced, 1,026 declined and 132 remained unchanged.

