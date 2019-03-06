App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 12:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Midcap stocks gain led by DHFL, BHEL; ICICI Bank up 2%, RIL most active

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1269 stocks advancing and 441 declining while 357 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1683 stocks advanced, 774 declined and 125 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
The Indian benchmark indices continues to trade with positive bias this Wednesday afternoon with the Nifty50 up 52 points, trading at 11039 while the Sensex jumped 147 points and was trading at 36,590 mark.

Nifty midcap added 1 percent led by gains from DHFL which zoomed 13 percent after report points to no connection with shell companies named in Cobrapost. The other gainers included Cummins India, Godrej Industries, Jubilant Foodworks and Castrol India.

Eveready Industries jumped over 7 percent intraday with the stock witnessing spurt in volume by more than 26.95 times.

Nifty PSU Bank continues to trade in the green, up over 1.5 percent led by Indian Bank which jumped 4 percent followed by State Bank of India, Canara Bank and Vijaya Bank.

Real estate stocks were also buzzing led by Indiabulls Real Estate which jumped 7 percent followed by Sunteck Realty, Unitech, DLF and Brigade Enterprises.

Nifty Energy also added 1 percent with gains from Reliance Industries, BPCL, Indian Oil Corporation and HPCL.

From the infra space, the top gainers were Bharat Heavy Electricals, Bharti Infratel, CG Power, Engineers India, NBCC, Interglobe Aviation, Reliance Infra, NHPC, Vodafone Idea, Tata Communications and Tata  Power.

The top gainers from NSE included Wipro which jumped 3 percent followed by Vedanta, Titan Company, Bharti Infratel and ICICI Bank while the top losers included Zee Entertainment, Hero MotoCorp, Axis Bank, Tata Motors and YES Bank.

The most active stocks were ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Indiabulls Housing, Wipro and DHFL.

19 stocks have hit new 52-week high on NSE including Balrampur Chini Mills, Dalmia Bharat Sugar, Dhampur Sugar, UPL, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, IDFC First Bank, Power Finance Corporation, REC and Triveni Engineering.

ICRA, Metkore Alloys & Industries, Visesh Infotecnics and Zenith Birla have hit new 52-week low.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Mar 6, 2019 12:29 pm

