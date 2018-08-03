D-Street Buzz: Midcap stocks gain led by CG Power; Dr Reddy's Labs jumps 2%, INOX Leisure zooms 10%

The Indian benchmark indices have bounced back this Friday morning with the Sensex trading higher by 288 points at 37,453 while the Nifty has jumped 89 points and is trading at 11,333.

The Nifty midcap index is up over 1 percent led by CG Power, Jain Irrigation Systems, Jubilant Foodworks, Power Finance, Siemens and Tata Global Beverage among others.

Nifty pharma has also outperformed and is up over 1 percent led by Dr Reddy's Labs, Lupin, Glenmark Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma and Sun Pharma.

Metal stocks are also buzzing in the morning trade led by Jindal Steel & Power, SAIL and Tata Steel which added 1 percent each.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents are Indiabulls Housing Finance which jumped 5 percent followed by GAIL India, Dr Reddy's Labs, Yes Bank and Vedanta.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE are Indiabulls Housing Finance, Reliance Industries, Venkys, HDFC Bank and Jet Airways.

Some of the top BSE gainers include names like INOX Leisure which zoomed 10 percent followed by Torrent Pharma, PVR, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Kwality.

Abbott India, Bharat Financial Inclusion, IndusInd Bank, Torrent Pharma and Whirlpool are some of the stocks which have hit new 52-week high in the morning trade.

On the other hand, 20 stocks have hit fresh 52-week low including Gammon Infra and JBF Industries among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1294 stocks advancing, 335 declining and 432 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1510 stocks advanced, 477 declined and 75 remained unchanged.

