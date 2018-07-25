App
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 10:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Midcap, smallcap outperform; Symphony down 19%, PSU bank up

Hindusthan Zinc, Vedanta, JSW Steel, Tata Steel and Hindalco are the top gainers in the metals.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian benchmark indices are trading marginally higher after Sensex touched record high in the morning session. The Sensex is up 53.67 points at 36878.77, and the Nifty up 8.60 points at 11142.90.

Adani Ports, Vedanta, Tata Steel, ONGC and Hero Motocorp are the top gainers on the Sensex.

Shares of Symphony touched 52-week low of Rs 1,132.20, down 19 percent in the opening trade on the back of poor June quarter numbers.

The company's Q1FY19 net profit fell 49 percent to Rs 20 crore versus Rs 39 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Revenue of the company slipped 23.2 percent to Rs 146 crore versus Rs 190 crore.

Among the sectoral indices, Nifty infra, IT, pharma and auto were trading lower, while energy, metal and PSU banking stocks are providing support to the market.

Among the Nifty IT space, 8K Miles Software, Hexaware Tech, Kellton Tech, Tanla Solutions are down 3-11 percent.

On the other hand, Hindusthan Zinc, Vedanta, JSW Steel, Tata Steel and Hindalco are the top gainers in the metals.

Midcap and smallcap are outperforming the benchmark indices with 0.5 percent gain. Ajanta Pharma, Alkem Lab, Indiabulls Housing, JSW Steel, Nalco, and Petronet LNG were trading higher with more than 2 percent gain.

The PSU bank index is trading higher, led by Andhra Bank, OBC, Union Bank, Syndicate Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of India are trading 0.5 percent higher.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1014 stocks advancing, 548 declining and 483 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1109 stocks advanced, 549 declined and 77 remained unchanged.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 10:09 am

