App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2018 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Midcap, bank stocks rally led by DHFL, Axis Bank; Indiabulls Real Estate jumps 7%

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1465 stocks advancing, 293 declining and 300 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1987 stocks advanced, 575 declined and 136 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

There is no stopping the bulls as the Indian stock market is witnessing a handsome rally in this afternoon session with the Nifty50 up 155 points, trading at 10,455 while the Sensex has jumped over 460 points at 34,773.

Nifty midcap continues to rally, up over 4 percent led by Balkrishna Industries, Apollo Tyres, Dewan Housing Finance, Cholamandalam Investment, GMR Infra, IDFC Bank, M&M Financial Services, MRPL and Muthoot Finance among others.

Bank Nifty has jumped over 3 percent led by Axis Bank which spiked 6 percent followed by ICICI Bank, up over 4 percent while State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and RBL Bank gained 4-5 percent.

Media stocks are buzzing led by Hathway Cable, DEN Networks, PVR, Sun TV Network, UFO Moviez and Zee Entertainment among others.

related news

Nifty PSU bank is up 5 percent with gains from Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Punjab National Bank, Syndicate Bank, Union Bank of India and State Bank of India.

Realty stocks are also buzzing led by Indiabulls Real Estate, Godrej Properties, DLF, Prestige Estates and Unitech.

From the BSE midcap space, DHFL zoomed 18 percent followed by Shriram Transport, Adani Power, Cholamandalam Investment and M&M Financial Services.

From the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers include HEG which spiked 20 percent followed by Goa Carbon, TD Power and Universal Cables.

The top NSE gainers include names like Bajaj Finance which jumped 10 percent followed by Bajaj Finserv, Eicher Motors, HPCL and Axis Bank.

The top NSE losers are Bharti Infratel, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech and TCS.

The most active stocks are DHFL, Bajaj Finance, YES Bank, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India.

Monnet Ispat is one of the few stocks which hit new 52-week high this Wednesday afternoon.

On the other hand, 167 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like 8K Miles Software, Bombay Dyeing, Central Bank of India, Godrej Industries, Bank of Maharashtra and Venus Remedies among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1465 stocks advancing, 293 declining and 300 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1987 stocks advanced, 575 declined and 136 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

For more market newsclick here
First Published on Oct 10, 2018 02:40 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Market Cues

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.