D-Street Buzz: Midcap, bank stocks rally led by DHFL, Axis Bank; Indiabulls Real Estate jumps 7%

There is no stopping the bulls as the Indian stock market is witnessing a handsome rally in this afternoon session with the Nifty50 up 155 points, trading at 10,455 while the Sensex has jumped over 460 points at 34,773.

Nifty midcap continues to rally, up over 4 percent led by Balkrishna Industries, Apollo Tyres, Dewan Housing Finance, Cholamandalam Investment, GMR Infra, IDFC Bank, M&M Financial Services, MRPL and Muthoot Finance among others.

Bank Nifty has jumped over 3 percent led by Axis Bank which spiked 6 percent followed by ICICI Bank, up over 4 percent while State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and RBL Bank gained 4-5 percent.

Media stocks are buzzing led by Hathway Cable, DEN Networks, PVR, Sun TV Network, UFO Moviez and Zee Entertainment among others.

Nifty PSU bank is up 5 percent with gains from Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Punjab National Bank, Syndicate Bank, Union Bank of India and State Bank of India.

Realty stocks are also buzzing led by Indiabulls Real Estate, Godrej Properties, DLF, Prestige Estates and Unitech.

From the BSE midcap space, DHFL zoomed 18 percent followed by Shriram Transport, Adani Power, Cholamandalam Investment and M&M Financial Services.

From the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers include HEG which spiked 20 percent followed by Goa Carbon, TD Power and Universal Cables.

The top NSE gainers include names like Bajaj Finance which jumped 10 percent followed by Bajaj Finserv, Eicher Motors, HPCL and Axis Bank.

The top NSE losers are Bharti Infratel, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech and TCS.

The most active stocks are DHFL, Bajaj Finance, YES Bank, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India.

Monnet Ispat is one of the few stocks which hit new 52-week high this Wednesday afternoon.

On the other hand, 167 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like 8K Miles Software, Bombay Dyeing, Central Bank of India, Godrej Industries, Bank of Maharashtra and Venus Remedies among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1465 stocks advancing, 293 declining and 300 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1987 stocks advanced, 575 declined and 136 remained unchanged.

