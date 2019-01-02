D-Street Buzz: Metals slip futher as Tata Steel, JSW Steel fall 3-4%; BPCL skids, TCS gains

The Indian stock market continued to stay in bear grip in this Wednesday afternoon session with the Nifty50 down 114 points, trading at 10,795 while the Sensex was down 362 points and was trading at 35,892.

Nifty Metal along with the Auto index were the underperforming sectors, down 3 percent dragged by Hindalco Industries, JSPL, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, NALCO and Vedanta.

From the auto space, the top losers were Mahindra & Mahindra, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp and Ashok Leyland.

PSU Banks were also weak with loses from Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Indian Bank, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank and State Bank of India.

Nifty IT was the only sector which managed to stay in the green led by TCS, Infosys and Mindtree.

The top gainers from NSE include TCS, Titan Company, Infosys, Asian Paints and Sun Pharma while the top losers included Eicher Motors, Vedanta, Mahindra & Mahindra, BPCL and JSW Steel.

The most active stocks were Eicher Motors, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries and Mahindra & Mahindra.

JSW Holdings, Proseed India, SMS Lifesciences and Tube Investments have hit new 52-week high in this afternoon session.

28 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Arrow Textiles, Mcnally Bharat Engineering, Sundaram Finance Holdings, Rolta India, Unity Infraprojects and Visesh Infotecnics among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 490 stocks advancing and 1195 declining while 379 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 857 stocks advanced, 1608 declined and 163 remained unchanged.

