D-Street Buzz: Metals shine with Hindalco up 2%, RIL leads; Infosys hits new 52-week high

The Indian benchmark indices are continuing to trade positive and has extended their respective morning gains with the Nifty50 adding 40 points and is trading at 11,732 while the Sensex is up 144 points at 38,838.

Nifty Energy is up over a percent led by stocks like Reliance Industries which jumped close to 2 percent while BPCL and Indian Oil Corporation are the other gainers.

Metal stocks are also shining this Tuesday afternoon led by Hindalco Industries which is up 2 percent while JSW Steel added a percent. NALCO, NMDC and Vedanta are the other index gainers.

However, after a bull run yesterday, the PSU bank index is down 1 percent dragged by Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India and OBC which are down over 2 percent each. State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank are also trading lower.

The IT index is up 0.5 percent with gains from Infosys, KPIT Tech, Oracle Financial, TCS and Tech Mahindra.

NTPC, Vedanta, Hindalco Industries, Reliance Industries and UltraTech Cement are the top gainers on the Nifty.

The most active stocks include Jet Airways, Reliance Industries, YES Bank, Maruti Suzuki and ICICI Bank.

The top losers include Titan Company, YES Bank, Axis Bank, Bharti Infratel and GAIL India.

The top BSE gainers are Adani Transmission which zoomed 14 percent followed by Chambal Fertilizer, Equitas Holdings, Pfizer and RCF.

The top losers are Reliance Naval, Kwality, DB Corp, Crompton Greaves Consumer and IL&FS Transport.

45 stocks are trading at new 52-week high including names like Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Cipla, Jubilant Food, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra and VIP Industries among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 864 stocks advancing, 812 declining and 396 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1178 stocks advanced, 1297 declined and 151 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.